Knorr: Old Staple, New Flavour

“We wanted to bring the brand into pop culture, beyond just cooking shows or influencers. The bouillon cube is iconic, and we wondered, what would happen if we brought it into an entirely different world? The idea came from an observation about the mystifying size of tiny bags and what actually goes in them.” Rodríguez explains. The mini bag became not just a product but a statement, cleverly tying the Knorr brand to the zeitgeist and elevating it from pantry staple to cultural artefact.

The timing was crucial, as the campaign launched around the Christmas season, when gifting takes centre stage. “We had to make it real. Not just conceptualise it but actually build it, get the details right,” de Rooij reflects. This wasn’t just a creative idea—it was a product in its own right, pushing the boundaries of what a food brand could represent.

Creative Risk-Taking and Collaboration

The duo’s willingness to take creative risks is what drives much of their work. But as Rodríguez notes, it’s not just about pushing boundaries for the sake of novelty—it’s about having a partner in the client who is equally committed to exploring uncharted territory. “We’re lucky to have a client who’s not risk-averse,” he says, acknowledging de Rooij’s ability to rally the team and push the brand forward.

Their partnership thrives on honesty. Rodríguez recalls how their open communication has become a cornerstone of their creative process. “Sometimes I’ll tell Niek, ‘This isn’t quite right yet, but let’s show it anyway.’ It’s not about selling perfection. It’s about the process and making sure we’re aligned in our vision.” For de Rooij, that honest dialogue allows them to take risks without fear of failure: “We’re not just taking risks for the sake of it. We’re doing it because we believe in the idea, and we trust each other.”

This honesty extends beyond their immediate partnership to the broader team. Knorr’s global-local model ensures that creative risks are shared across markets and teams. With over 27,000 SKUs across nearly 90 countries, translating global ideas into local realities is key. “It’s not just global coming in a and saying, ‘Do this.’ We’re in this together—global and local teams working as one,” de Rooij explains.

Two campaigns in particular exemplify the duo’s successful risk-taking. First, the most recent 'You Can Deliver Better' campaign, which tackles the rise of food delivery fails with humour and irreverence. It skewers “fast food delivery fails” and urges consumers to cook at home rather than use delivery apps. Featuring visually striking images of half-assembled burgers and pizzas with missing ingredients, the campaign turned a common frustration into an opportunity to promote the brand’s message: “You can do better.” Rodríguez and de Rooij, along with their teams, had to navigate cultural differences and market expectations—especially in more conservative regions—while staying true to the brand’s fun, lighthearted tone.

Another bold move came with the Green Flag campaign, which saw Knorr partner with Tinder. This unexpected collaboration between food and dating highlighted the growing intersection of food culture and digital social spaces. While some markets were initially hesitant, the team believed in the cultural relevance of the partnership and pushed through. “It was a bold move, but we knew it would resonate,” says de Rooij.