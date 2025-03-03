How Deliveroo Is Making Now Even Better

A flamboyant, villainous character clasps his hands gleefully and lets out a cackle. Sat at a mirror with a towel on his head and a dressing robe around his body, he perfectly evokes the satisfying feeling of a takeaway ready to be wolfed down before a hedonistic night out.

Whether he’s dolled up, chopping veg and prepped to welcome guests, or indulging in a spur-of-the-moment iced coffee – the malevolent character is charmingly relatable. So, it's no wonder he plays a key role at the heart of Deliveroo’s most recent brand platform ‘Now Just Got Even Better’ .

Set to Montell Jordan's 'This is How We Do It' – the work is a clear, differentiating statement for the delivery business. The original brief given to Pablo London was to highlight the array of new options available to users through the app and the joy it's partners' produce can spark.

"Our observation was that in the delivery space everyone was trying really hard to explain what delivery was. So you'd see a lot of riders going back and forth," explains Mark Sng, chief strategy officer at Deliveroo's agency-of-record Pablo.

"People understand what home delivery is – so we should be concentrating more on what makes us different. So we looked at what led to the birth of the business, which is the founder Will Shu's passion for food," he adds.

Running since September 2024, the platform coincides with impressive results for Deliveroo. The firm saw orders in the UK and Ireland increase by 5 per cent to £43.1 million in the last quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, gross sales are up by 7 per cent across its online platform.

According to results from System1's Test Your Ad Premium platform, the campaign helped the platform achieve an exceptional 96 per cent brand recognition.