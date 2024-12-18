Best Of My Creative Life 2024

Emma De La Fosse, CCO, Edelman

People Who Inspire Me

Two people, in particular, have shaped my approach to creativity:

Margaret Heffernan: Entrepreneur, CEO and currently Professor of Practice at Bath Uni, Heffernan is one of my heroes. She has written six influential books, including Willful Blindness and Uncharted. Her TED Talks have garnered over 12 million views. I love her outspoken views on ‘efficiency’ and best practice being the enemy of creativity, the huge burden that bureaucracy places on successful and inspiring leadership and her bravery in refusing to accept the status quo.

David Droga: Droga opened my eyes to the limitless potential of creativity providing you get the base thinking, the strategy, right in the first place. He virtually invented ‘integrated’ campaigns, with media agnostic ideas that flowed across platforms, when he took over at Saatchi in the 90’s, taking creativity outside the boxes of TV and print. Many of my favourite pieces of work that inspired me in my early career have come from the Droga stable; Sarah Silverman and The Great Schlep, Marc Ecko and the UNICEF Tap Project. I realise now that his ideas were rooted in culture and therefore drove conversation, they didn’t rely on paid media, in the same way that other campaigns of the same period did. Droga is one of the early proponents of ‘Earned’. I once persuaded David to come in to talk to the creative dept at OgilvyOne. Nobody believed he’d come but come he did – and stayed for over 2 hours. Droga is a legend.

