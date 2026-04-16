work of the week 16 April 2026

Work of the Week

Esure Returns to It's 'Deer' Platform, Tombola's 'Everyday Games', Luxury Litter Trays for Catsan and More...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

16 April 2026

'The Beauty Machine' for Dove by Ogilvy

This stunt shows how algorithms reinforce a single face of beauty and inviting women to share their individual beauty in an open casting call,

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'Shared Challenges Spring/Summer Collection' for Helly Hansen by Grey London

The latest chapter of the creative platform celebrates the emotional bonds forged through overcoming nature’s toughest moments together.

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'Calm Down Deer' for Esure by Guy & Co and VCCP Media

The insurance provider has returned to screens with a campaign playing on its former brand platform while introducing animated brand character Dave O’ Deer.

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'Everyday Games' for Tombola by The Weber Shandwick Collective

The Bingo site has recruited social media phenomenon Grime Gran to help drive brand fame and social engagement as part of its broader ‘Open for Fun’ brand platform. 

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'Luxury Litter Trays' for Catsan by adam&eve\TBWA

The OOH campaign puts the glamour back in litter trays cats, showcasing a new take on how they function by using luxurious fashion items.

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'The Nation's Favourite' for Anglian Home Improvements by The Gate

The work introduces a new brand platform celebrating the trust earned through over 60 years of improving British homes.

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'No Place To Grow' for We Are Mobilise by Droga5

The work for the Australian charity uses child growth markings on street corners to highlight that almost 30,000 children are growing up homeless in Australia

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