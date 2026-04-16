Work of the Week
Esure Returns to It's 'Deer' Platform, Tombola's 'Everyday Games', Luxury Litter Trays for Catsan and More...
The best work, curated
16 April 2026
'The Beauty Machine' for Dove by Ogilvy
This stunt shows how algorithms reinforce a single face of beauty and inviting women to share their individual beauty in an open casting call,
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'Shared Challenges Spring/Summer Collection' for Helly Hansen by Grey London
The latest chapter of the creative platform celebrates the emotional bonds forged through overcoming nature’s toughest moments together.
'Calm Down Deer' for Esure by Guy & Co and VCCP Media
The insurance provider has returned to screens with a campaign playing on its former brand platform while introducing animated brand character Dave O’ Deer.
'Everyday Games' for Tombola by The Weber Shandwick Collective
The Bingo site has recruited social media phenomenon Grime Gran to help drive brand fame and social engagement as part of its broader ‘Open for Fun’ brand platform.
'Luxury Litter Trays' for Catsan by adam&eve\TBWA
The OOH campaign puts the glamour back in litter trays cats, showcasing a new take on how they function by using luxurious fashion items.
'The Nation's Favourite' for Anglian Home Improvements by The Gate
The work introduces a new brand platform celebrating the trust earned through over 60 years of improving British homes.
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'No Place To Grow' for We Are Mobilise by Droga5
The work for the Australian charity uses child growth markings on street corners to highlight that almost 30,000 children are growing up homeless in Australia