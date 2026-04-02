Hellmanns Celebrates Sandwich, TikTok For Business' 'Watch It. Love It. Want it', GiffGaff's Huggable Billboard And More...
The best work, curated
02 April 2026
'Reserve' for Uber by Mother
Uber has brought one of Brit's classic holiday behaviours to London's streets, with a tongue-in-cheek take on the battleground that is sunbed reservations.
Giant beach towels have been draped over parked cars in London, mimicking the early-morning scramble for poolside territory, encouraging travellers to reserver their airport ride in advance using Uber.
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'Smooth Deliveries' for IAMS by adam&eve\TBWA
Travelers who went through Orlando Sanford International Airport on 29 March were greeted with a truly unmissable sight: a billboard strategically placed above and over the baggage claim carousel featuring a humorous line-up of oversized pet rears.
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'#RespectThePeach' for Lipton Ice Tea by adam&eve/TBWA
Ice-T is enlisted to reclaim the peach emoji and demands that it should only be used when discussing the brands most iconic flavour.
'Is Mayonnaise An Instrument?' for Hellmanns by Ogilvy
What started as a viral Spongebob Squarepants meme became a full academic study at Northumbria University, leading the brand to take mayonnaise beyond the kitchen into something musical.
'PayPal+' for PayPal by Leo UK
Will Ferrell takes on a number of roles and encouraging voices of reason for the brand's free rewards programme.
Morrisons Easter Campaign by Leo UK
Celebrating the early risers of the nation, the sunrise-only campaign treats those who wake up in time to see it with an early morning giveaway.
'Watch It. Love It. Want it' for TikTok Business by Gravity Road
Cultivating the habits and behaviour of one of the biggest social media platforms, the campaign strives to express how it can drive real results for businesses globally.
'Total Overthink of the Head' for OEFY, Mars Wrigley's by BBDO Chicago and adam&eve\TBWA
Taking Bonnie Tyler's iconic song 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and transforming it into humorous and relatable anthem for young people, the campaign is the next phase of the 'Chew Good' platform
'Huggable Poster' for Giffgaff by Pablo
The campaign brings a bright pink fluffy billboard to central London offering warm embraces reflecting how its dishing out data boosts of up to 200 per cent with no extra cost.
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'The Goo Tool' for Cadbury by Ogilvy
What's the best way to eat a Creme Egg? Cadbury got a solution with the ultimate multi-functional device.
'Better The Hide, Better The Hunt' for Cadbury by VCCP
The campaign creates the ultimate and highly disguising Easter egg hunt to enjoy at home with the brands most popular products.
'Make it Summer' for Corona Cero by Grey
Bringing the feeling of hot sunny days to the snowy ski mountains, the beer brand is expressing that the 'beach-mindset' can be embraced in any place at any time.
'Based on a True Story' for Missing People by BBH and Merman
In a fight to change the narrative around human tragedies being fascinating entertainment, the campaign highlights the devastating reality of families affected by this true-crime obsessive culture.
'Jump Into a Better Weekend' for Škoda x Chelsea FC Women by Leo UK
Three of Chelsea's players take the wheel to rescue fans from the mundane everyday and get them to the game and bring some joy to the weekend.
‘Trust the Purr’ for Whiskas by AMV BBDO
Letting the cats tell how they feel about the brand's product, the campaign celebrates the approval of the new taste of Whiskas, which 9 out of 10 cats love.
'The Giant Boiled Egg' for Tesco by BBH
The UK's favourite meal deal snack has grown in size this April with its new iconic easter egg apparently available exclusively for Clubcard members.
'The Original 1762 Sandwich' for Hellmann's by Edelman
The campaign launches an historically inspired 18th Century sandwich in its hometown of Sandwich, Kent, reinterpreted for visitors of the The Crispin Inn.
Smart Tank Printers Campaign for HP by Edelman
From the printers to the billboards of London, the campaign showcases how the Smart Tank uses refillable ink bottles.
'Winner's Story' for Postcode Lottery by Leo UK
Celebrating real moments of real winners, the campaign captures the emotional journey, in a documentary style, from the first phone call to the moment the cheque is opened.