Work Of The Week
Dulux Dog Is Back, KFC's Playful Escape, Tesco's Second Most Important Network, And More...
The best work, curated
26 March 2026
'Two Is More Than One' for Twix by adam&eve/TBWA
Featuring familiar halves to iconic duos, the playful campaign grabs attention to the unmistaken truth of the power of two and that famous pairs are enjoyed much more when together
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'How Much Do You Believe in Chicken?' for KFC by Mother
Showcasing the blind faith of true believers, the film follows a challenging race, enduring all obstacles for the grand golden egg and the prize of becoming the ultimate believer of chicken.
'ONLY' for Peroni Nastro Azzurro by McCann
The Italian beer showcases the countries cultural icons and places Peroni amongst legends and how its style and taste standouts against other beers.
'Your Second Most Important Network' for Tesco by BBH
Championing real connections, the campaign film spotlights authentic everyday moments and showcases how staying connected brings warmth and joy to everyday.
'Life Is What You Paint It' for Dulux by Ogilvy UK
The Dulux Dog is back bringing the same warmth and joy as before, marking 65 years since the cultural icon was first on screen, with a magic twist.
'Shockingly Chic' for Primark by VCCP
Showcasing the brands Spring Collection, the playful campaign is loud and proud on the brands striking style and affordable prices.
‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ for Snickers by AMV BBDO
The humorous campaign captures that familiar feeling of not feeling human when hunger strikes in relatable moments.
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'We're Breast Cancer Now. Until we're Breast Cancer Never' for Breast Cancer Now by Ogilvy UK
The powerful film campaign shows a journey of emotions and resilience with the strong message that change is needed now.