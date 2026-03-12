Compliments to M&S, Guinness Celebrates 'Extra Fans', Ineos Heads To the Pub & More...
12 March 2026
‘Project Cheltenham’ for TalkSport by T&P and Mosiac
The new online game ‘Project: Cheltenham' by T&P and Mosiac gives fans the chance to take control of the much-loved TalkSport presenter, Alan Brazil, helping him overcome the odds in a sprint to make it to his breakfast show on time.
'Soccer Aid partners with Chery UK' by WPP Media's Wavemaker
Chery UK and Soccer Aid collaborate for UNICEF’s 2026 campaign, supporting the world's biggest charity football match supporting the organisation's commitment to supporting world-class talent for a vital cause.
‘Daisy May on Mothers Day’ for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
Partnering with Saatchi and Saatchi, the content series is built on the idea that mothers, like Daisy May herself, know best when it comes to gifts for that special day and celebrates all the fun and mess of modern motherhood.
‘Made to Share’ for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadburys’ award winning and greatly loved campaign by VCCP, ‘Made to Share’ is back, with another powerful and recognisable series of limited edition chocolate bars. The campaign introduces 12 new ways to recognise everyday generosity through candid moments reminding the nation that being generous is not about spectacles, but about being human.
'A Lovely Day’ for Guinness Extra and Premier League by VML UK
The Premier League's Official Beer partner Guinness introduces ‘A Lovely Day’ as part of its new campaign for Guinness Extra.
Developed in partnership with VML UK, the campaign celebrates the communities and rituals that make Premier League matchdays feel bigger than the game, reinforcing the sense of belonging Guinness brings to fans all over the world.
'Coming Home' For Ikea by McCann
Ikea captures the emotional connection to home with its new cinematic film by McCann. With a powerful cover of Carole King's 'Home Again', performed by Lucy Dacus, it evokes the sense of familiarity in the powerful relief of walking through the door to the place where meaningful moments are shared.
'Love That' for M&S by Mother
Gillian Anderson steps in as chief compliments officer sparking joy and showing the true power of a great compliment. The hero brand film, by Mother, showcases the new M&S’ Spring Style collection through authentic everyday interactions and the happiness and confidence found in small moments of positivity.
'Born in a Pub, Built for More' for Ineos Grenadier by Wonderhood Studios
From a small idea in a London Pub to the award-winning 4x4, Indeos Grenadier takes audiences back to its roots, with an origin story film told through the dry British wit of the pub’s matriarchal landlady.
'Get that Toyota Electric Feeling' for Toyota by T&P
Toyota takes a dive in its new campaign by T&P with a mermaid fairytale redefining the urban exploration of Toyotas new all-electric C-HR+ model.
'The Thrill of Trying Something New' for Decathlon by AMV BBDO
The film spotlights the exhilarating thrill, no matter what age you are, of trying a new sport for the first time. It showcases how Decathlon prepares anyone, whether beginner or pro, for any kind of sport.