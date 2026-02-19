Work of the Week
Pass The Pringles, Lloyds Celebrates Lunar New Year, Cadbury's Football Pitch Takeover & More...
The best work, curated
19 February 2026
'You Won't Know Until You Ask' for UK Government by TMW
The campaign, released by The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, aims to provide parents with practical support they can use immediately and the confidence they need to have conversations with their children about the content they see online.
'Made To Share' for Cadbury Dairy Milk by Ogilvy PR
Recruiting Ian Wright to help promote the redesign of the latest packaging design, the 'Made to Share' campaign took over local football pitches to help kick off a season of generosity.
1/3
2/3
3/3
'The Power To Quit Is In Your Hands' for the Department for Health and Social Care by AMV BBDO
A national campaign has begun to promote the NHS Quit Smoking app and Personal Quit Plan, highlighting that help to quit is never far away.
The creative uses humour and hyperbole to bring the power of support to life, positioning the NHS digital quitting tools as catalysts for change.
'Steak & Date' for Morrisons by Leo's UK
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Morrisons launched 'Steak & Date', created in partnership with Capital to celebrate the quality of its British steak and its Market Street expertise in the run up to Valentine’s Day.
Central to the campaign are two 60 - 90 second films, starring creators AngryGinge and Grime Gran, which follow the format of a dating show.
'Wear it for War Child’ for DHL and War Child by Run Deep
Run Deep, part of the Mother Family, rolled out exclusive merch with designs for the artists performing for BRITs Week 26, from Fontaines D.C. to Romy.
'Pass the Pringles' for Pringles by AMV BBDO
Pringles' new brand platform, 'Pass the Pringles', celebrates the playful moments of connection sharing a tube of Pringles brings.
The work responds to real customer truths that the snack is best when shared.
‘Year of the Horse X Year of You’ for Lloyds by That Lot
To celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse, Lloyds has opened the doors to a one-of-a-kind pop-up toy shop in London's Soho.
Inside the store, visitors were invited to participate in an immersive digital journey through interactive displays.
1/3
2/3
3/3