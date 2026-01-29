Nature Calls For Columbia Sportswear, Compare The Market Takes Me Time, Monzo Moves Money & More...
29 January 2026
'Audi Quattro Season' for Audi by BBH
With temperatures in the UK set to plummet, Audi's DOOH work reminds consumers of 'quattro season' - the fact that its all-wheel drive technology is engineered for confidence and control in challenging conditions.
'Get Pension Ready With Me' for Scottish Widows by Ogilvy One
Scottish Widows is tapping into internet trends to encourage young women to start thinking about their pensions.
Teaming up with creators, the work reimagines the daily routine trend where discussions about pensions feature.
IKEA Puts Quality On The Billboard by Mother
IKEA's latest OOH work platforms its belief that great quality shouldn't come at a high price.
The campaign shows a range of posters of IKEA products that cover the price tag, allowing a focus on the brand's offerings.
'It Takes Heart to Build Bodies That Break Records' for FIGS by Mother
Global heathcare apparel brand FIGS and one of the most successful alpine skiers in history, Lindsey Vonn, have come together for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
The work celebrates the medical team who supported Vonn during her return to racing, having suffered a near career-ending knee injury.
'Me Time' for Compare the Market by VCCP
Stemming from the brand's new brand platform, 'The Simples Way to Save', the work shows how its digital comparison site saves customers both time and money - thanks to ‘AutoSergei’.
In the spot, we see how beloved meerkat, Sergei, chooses to spend his precious ‘me time’.
'Get Your Money Moving' for Monzo by BBH
Monzo's latest OOH work highlights how it can help make saving and investing money simple, personalised and fun.
'Borne of Two Icons' for Mondelēz International for Saatchi & Saatchi
This new campaign spotlights the new limited-edition OREO Creme Egg Cookie.
Being that OREO and Creme Eggs are both loved snacks, the work celebrates how the new OREO Creme Egg Cookie is the nepo-baby of the confectionary world - playing off the tropes of the world's best loved celeb offspring.
'What They Say. What We Hear' for AXA by Leo UK
'What they say. What we hear' is an awareness campaign highlighting the hidden nature of financial abuse in relationships.
The OOH work spotlights the language often used in financial abuse that is often hidden in plain sight.
'Nature Calls' for Columbia Sportswear by adam&eveTBWA
In collaboration with Breakside Brewery, Columbia Sportswear is giving fans a taste of the outdoors with “Nature Calls”: a beer infused with real bear poop.
The sportswear brand is highlighting that it doesn't just embrace Mother Nature's curveballs; it's made for it.
'Give Your Skills New Life' for Department for Education by VCCP
The campaign marks VCCP's debut work with DfE since winning the account.
'Give Your Skills New Life’ acts as a national recruitment drive, designed to encourage those seeking a career change to consider training young people with their skills.
'It’s Not Complicated' for Aldi Ireland by Pablo London
Building on the initial launch on 19th of January, the 'It’s Not Complicated' campaign moves into its next phase with bold, punchy out-of-home that brings the brand’s cheeky tone of voice to life. Pablo and ALDI have deployed tactically placed OOH that confidently underlines ALDI’s belief that getting great quality at great value really isn’t complicated.