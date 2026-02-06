The best work, curated
Walkers Asks 'Do Us A Flavour', Maltesers Returns, Pot Noodle Gets Scary, And More...
06 February 2026
'Empty Nest' for Bloom & Wild by The Or
Bloom & Wild’s 'Empty Nest' campaign taps into the quietly emotional moment when a child leaves home, capturing the mix of sadness, pride and new freedom that comes with it. Created by The Or, the Channel 4 exclusive film shows how a small, thoughtful gesture can say a lot about moments people often forget to acknowledge.
'Do Us A Flavour' for Walker's by DEPT
Walkers has revived 'Do Us a Flavour' on TikTok, using big creators to get the nation pitching ideas for its next crisp flavour with a hefty cash prize up for grabs. It’s an open invite for Britain to get creative and help decide what lands on shelves next.”
Smart Energy GB by AMV BBDO
Smart Energy GB’s latest campaign brings back Einstein, this time alongside Ross Kemp, to show that getting cheaper off-peak energy with a smart meter is easier than people think. Created by AMV BBDO, the work uses Kemp’s reputation for tackling challenges to underline how straightforward flexible energy use can be.
'First Term' for Vodafone by Leo Uk
Vodafone’s new 'First Term' campaign, created by Leo UK, celebrates how families stay connected through everyday moments as life pulls them in different directions. It brings Vodafone Together to life by showing how small, everyday connections help families stay close, even when they’re apart.
'Look On The Light Side' for Maltesers by AMV BBDO
Maltesers has marked its 90th anniversary with a new 'Look On The Light Side' campaign that celebrates how women support each other. Created with AMV BBDO, the film mixes humour, history and sisterhood to show how shared moments help make life feel a bit lighter.
'Nothing Hits The Spot Like A Pot Noodle' for Pot Noodle by adam&eve\TBWA
Pot Noodle has relaunched its famously divisive slurp in a tongue-in-cheek campaign that doubles down on its ‘Nothing Satisfies Like Pot Noodle’ platform. Created by adam&eve\TBWA, the work has fun with the brand’s noisy reputation by turning a cinema full of horror fans into victims of one truly terrifying snack moment.
'The Gastronaut' for Waitrose by Wonderhood
Waitrose has launched The Gastronaut, a sci-fi-inspired brand campaign about a food-loving astronaut who travels across space to get back to the meal he loves most. Created by Wonderhood Studios, it marks the launch of Waitrose’s 'Home of Food Lovers' platform and celebrates the idea that food is never just fuel.
'All Flavour, No Mess' for McDonald's by Leo UK
McDonald’s has relaunched its Wraps with 'All Flavour, No Mess', a new product platform created by Leo UK that positions them as the tidiest thing on the menu. Tapping into London Fashion Week, the campaign reframes Wraps as a style-safe choice for Gen Z, celebrating full-on flavour without the fear of ruining a clean outfit.
'A Time And A Place' for Claude by Mother
Anthropic has launched its first Super Bowl campaign for Claude, using darkly comic films to argue that AI should help people think, not interrupt them with ads. Created by Mother, 'A Time and a Place' positions Claude as an ad-free alternative in a world where attention is increasingly up for sale.
'Ireland Goes Beyond' for Tourism Ireland by Grey London
Tourism Ireland has launched 'Ireland Goes Beyond', a new global campaign created by Grey London, aimed at redefining the island as more than just a list of sights. The work focuses on Ireland’s unique spirit of generosity, showing how visitors are actively welcomed in and made to feel part of the place, not just passing through.
'Expected Jinx' for Xbox by Edelman
Xbox has launched “xJ” (expected jinx), which analyses whether a fan is are the real reason their team football keeps losing.
The social campaign from Edelman includes a hero film in which a group of friends talk about the luck of one of them in particular before heading to a match.