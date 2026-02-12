Pizza Hut Turns Vertical, DVLA’s Wheel Clamp Mascot, Batiste’s Global Platform, And More…
12 February 2026
'Dear Nature' for Corona Cero by VCCP Roar
Corona Cero has enlisted Lizzy Yarnold and fellow British Winter Olympians for a poetic film, 'Dear Nature', encouraging Brits to stop hibernating and get back outdoors this winter. The campaign taps into new research revealing that while most people appreciate winter nature, many are still choosing the sofa over the fresh air.
'Vertical Pizza Box' for Pizza Hut Uk by Iris
A playful social stunt for Pizza Hut UK by Iris sees a 'Vertical Pizza Box' prototype spotted around London, engineered to spark a collective “how does that even work?” moment. The campaign lets rumours swirl online before the brand steps in to reveal the truth, turning curiosity and confusion into shareable buzz.
'Taste The Effort' for Ginsters by TBWA\London
Ginsters is bringing back its 'Taste the Effort' campaign for 2026, with farmer Merryn returning in a new TV and social push celebrating the care, and British ingredients, behind its Cornish pasties. Off the back of strong brand and sales growth since the platform launched, this latest instalment doubles down on humour and farmyard graft to keep the momentum going.
'Freedom All The Way' for LNER by McCann London
LNER continues its ‘Freedom All The Way’ campaign with McCann London, as brand mascot Eleanor takes centre stage to champion rail over motorway gridlock. In a new musical TV spot, she leads frustrated drivers away from traffic jams and highlights the comfort, ease and small pleasures of long-distance train travel.
'Clampy' for DVLA by AMV BBDO
The DVLA is out with its first campaign from AMV BBDO, introducing ‘Clampy’, a humorous character inspired by the wheel clamp, to highlight the consequences of dodging vehicle tax. Across film, social and OOH, the work playfully shows Clampy disrupting forgetful drivers’ lives, while reminding motorists how quick and easy it is to tax online.
'Pass The Batiste' for Batiste by VML UK
The latest campaign for Batiste, 'Pass the Batiste', is a new global brand platform created by VML UK that reframes dry shampoo as more than just a fix for oily hair, spotlighting its benefits for volume, texture and fragrance. Rolling out across TV, OOH and social, the integrated campaign marks a shift from product-led ads to a scalable brand idea built around sharing tips, energy and hair confidence.
'Take Yourself Funny For Money' for Comic Relief by Ogilvy UK
Comic Relief has begun its Red Nose Day 2026 campaign, ‘Take Yourself Funny For Money,’ with a one-night projection of celebrities’ cringeworthy photos onto Battersea Power Station, created by Ogilvy UK. The stunt invites the public to share their own awkward snaps using #BestWorstPhoto to build momentum and awareness ahead of the March fundraising event.
'The Gastronaut In 3D' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Waitrose has taken over Piccadilly Lights with a 3D anamorphic installation to amplify its latest brand campaign, 'The Gastronaut', bringing the sci-fi world of its TV ad into a larger-than-life OOH moment. Created by Wonderhood Studios, the activation sees astronaut Michael and his prawn linguine burst from the screen, reinforcing Waitrose’s positioning as the go-to destination for serious food lovers.