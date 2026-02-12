Pizza Hut Turns Vertical, DVLA’s Wheel Clamp Mascot, Batiste’s Global Platform, And More…

'Taste The Effort' for Ginsters by TBWA\London

Ginsters is bringing back its 'Taste the Effort' campaign for 2026, with farmer Merryn returning in a new TV and social push celebrating the care, and British ingredients, behind its Cornish pasties. Off the back of strong brand and sales growth since the platform launched, this latest instalment doubles down on humour and farmyard graft to keep the momentum going.

