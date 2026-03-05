Samsung's Skate Kingdom, McDonald's Camera Rolls, Chupa Chups Embraces he Impossible & More...
05 March 2026
'Camera Rolls' for McDonald's UK by Leo UK
McDonald’s UK and Leo UK have created Camera Rolls, a multi-channel campaign built on the fan truth that the best nights out often end with McDonald’s. Using real phone camera rolls shared by fans and creators, the work recreates nights out through photo sequences that consistently land on a final McDonald’s stop.
'Skate Kingdom' for Samsung UK by Iris London
In collaboration with skate-adjacent artist Spooky Woods, Samsung UK and Iris London have launched a four-week social and influencer-led campaign designed to tap into UK skate, youth and art culture.
'Today We Do!' for B&Q by Leo UK
B&Q has revealed a new brand platform and integrated campaign by Leo UK encouraging Britons to stop saving DIY ideas and start tackling them. Anchored by a rallying hero film and supported by OOH and social, the work positions B&Q as the catalyst that helps turn home improvement inspiration into action.
'For the Life we Live' for Standard Life by McCann London
Standard Life has introduced ‘For the life we live’, a new brand platform created with McCann London exploring how major life events shape people’s journeys to retirement. Through a series of films and a 12-week campaign, the work encourages audiences to engage earlier with financial planning to help build the retirement they want.
'Need Anything From Tesco?' for Tesco by BBH
Tesco is refreshing its iconic ‘Every Little Helps’ slogan with a new brand platform, ‘Need Anything From Tesco?’, created by BBH.
The integrated campaign turns the familiar phrase into a nationwide conversation, using film, OOH and social to show how the supermarket supports customers with far more than just groceries.
'Irresistibly Batchelors' for Batchelors by McCann UK
Batchelors has returned to TV for the first time in seven years with a Super Noodles campaign by McCann introducing the new ‘Irresistibly Batchelors’ platform.
The playful film follows an orchestra conductor rushing through a performance as he’s distracted by the irresistible smell of a pot of Super Noodles.
'Chupa Chups Impossible' for Chupa Chups by BBH
Chupa Chups has teamed up with BBH to create ‘Chupa Chups Impossible’, a tongue-in-cheek campaign introducing a new easier-to-open wrapper hidden inside the brand’s hardest-to-open lollipop yet.
Sent to influencers and promoted online, the stunt playfully leans into long-running complaints about the brand’s stubborn packaging while inviting fans to take part in the #ChupaSpeedChallenge.
'#ServingSingles' for Knorr by MullenLowe, Mindshare and Weber Shandwick
Knorr is tapping into dating culture with #ServingSingles, a global campaign encouraging people to nominate single friends who can cook as potential partners.
Built around the viral #DateMyFriend trend, the initiative uses TikTok activations, partnerships and real-world events to position cooking as a modern “green flag” in the search for romance.