hero work of the week 26th feb

Work of the Week

Air India Goes Global, Domino's Dials Up The Flavour, OLAPLEX Gets Scientific & More...

The best work, curated.

By Creative Salon

26 February 2026

'Generation Potential' for The King's Trust International by Wonderhood Studios

Aimed at reducing youth unemployment, The King's International Trust and Wonderhood Studios have a campaign that marks the first step towards a target of helping one million young people over the next ten years.

'Generation Potential' urges the public to invest in young people rather than donate, as youth unemployment continues to rise worldwide.

'Bank on Lloyds' for Lloyds by Publicis Go

Ewan McGregor is the new voice of Lloyds in three cinematic TV spots for its ‘Bank on Lloyds’ platform, celebrating everyday ambitions from homeownership to once-in-a-lifetime trips.

The fully integrated campaign builds on fresh research showing most Brits plan to pursue long-held dreams in 2026, positioning Lloyds as the trusted partner helping turn those hopes into reality.

'Experience New' for Air India by McCann Worldwide

Air India has rolled out ‘Experience New’, a UK-wide campaign by McCann Worldwide marking its next phase as a modern, full-service global carrier spotlighting its upgraded fleet and onboard experience.

The campaign runs across London media and cricket broadcasts during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, highlighting its strengthened UK presence and enhanced connections to India.

'Five and the Dragon Quest' for Great Western Railway by adam&eve\TBWA

Great Western Railway has launched the latest chapter of its long-running Famous Five platform, ‘Five and the Dragon Quest’, created by adam&eve\TBWA, drawing on regional myths to position rail as the start of a legendary adventure.

The multi-channel campaign spans cinema, TV, radio, OOH and social, using animated storytelling to boost leisure travel across the South West and Wales while celebrating the folklore woven into the GWR network.

'Helping Britain Invest Through It All' for Hargreaves Lansdown by Wonderhood Studios

Marking its first work with Wonderhood Studios, Hargreaves Lansdown has introduced a new brand platform, ‘Helping Britain Invest Through It All’.

The cinematic launch film tracks four decades of political and economic shifts outside No.10 to underline the brand’s steady presence, with the integrated rollout spanning TV, cinema, social, OOH and personalised client timelines.

'Science Never Looked So Good' for OLAPLEX by Mother

OLAPLEX has teamed up with Chloe Fineman for ‘Science Never Looked So Good’, a new campaign by Mother spotlighting the launch of No.3PLUS Complete Repair Treatment.

Spanning TV, OOH and social, the work blends humour with lab credentials to showcase OLAPLEX’s advanced bond-repair technology and reinforce its science-led leadership in the category.

‘Dip Into A World of Flavour’ for Dominos by VCCP

Domino’s has introduced ‘Dip Into A World of Flavour’, the latest work by VCCP promoting its 'CHICK ’N’ DIP' range of chicken and globally inspired sauces.

Across two 30” films running on TV, radio and OOH, quiet nights in are hilariously interrupted by larger-than-life characters, from samurai cats to Mexican wrestlers and a charging buffalo, bringing to life the bold flavours that arrive in just 25 minutes.

'Every Journey Starts Somewhere' for Audi UK by BBH London

Audi UK has partnered with BBH London on ‘Every journey starts somewhere’ for the 2026 BRIT Awards, drawing a considered parallel between the origins of musical talent and automotive performance in the garage.

The execution places Audi within a culturally resonant moment without overt branding, using a single, cinematic image to signal shared values of craft, preparation and performance.

'Calling All Heroes' for Merlin Entertainment/Legoland Resorts by adam&eve\TBWA

Adam&eve\TBWA has launched “Calling All Heroes” for Merlin Entertainments to promote Galacticoaster, a $90m indoor space-themed rollercoaster opening at Legoland Florida and Legoland California Resorts.

Framed as a recruitment drive, the campaign invites families to design their own Lego spacecraft and join a mission to save Legoland from an oncoming asteroid, with a hero film running across TV, online, social and OOH.

Mumsnet Urges Ban on Social Media for Under-16s by adam&eve\TBWA

Addressing the devastating impact of mobile phones and social media on children's mental health is Mumsnet.

The campaign puts pressure on the UK Government to make changes, using provocative imagery that highlights serious consequences of phone addiction.

