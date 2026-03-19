Uber Goes to the Oscars, Walker's Little Slice of Joy, Diet Coke Wears Prada, and more...
The best work, curated
19 March 2026
'You Know What You’re Getting with Premier Inn' for Premier Inn by Leo UK
Premier Inn's latest campaign showcases the usual wedding-day antics, from the chaos to the calm, and the reliable comfortability that's always expected.
'Oscars Party Ads' for Uber by Mother
The outdoor campaign contrasts the sophistication of the Academy Awards with the everyday easy convenience of travelling by Uber through a series of images showing a casually dressed shoe stepping out of a car onto a luxurious red carpet.
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'A Kitchen Situationship' for Plenty by AMV BBDO
A playful campaign combining music and humour, brings kitchen chaos and cleanliness together with Plenty's simple one wipe.
'Wrong Side Of The Bed' for Mr Motivator's Bed Bank by Leo UK
The powerful spoken word film portrays a young boys day at school and highlights the struggle he faces, along with so many other children across the UK, sleeping without a proper bed.
Bed Bank brings attention to the impact the lack of a good nights sleep can have on a child's well being and how the charity is here to change that.
'Now In Space' for O2 by VCCP
O2 is showcasing its new satellite powered data services with this campaign. It celebrates the connections O2 can make in more places than ever before.
'Eggs' for Aldi by Pablo
In another instalment from Aldi's 'Its Not Complicated' platform, the supermarket makes clear of the confusion with a little help from some charming eggs, that if customers want Aldi prices, then that's the place to shop.
'Making It Happen at McDonald's' for McDonald's by Leo UK
This campaign recognises the power in the brands young employees, showcasing the great potential in core skills built and combatting against harsh stereotypes.
'Need Anything From Tesco?' for Mother's Day at Tesco by BBH
A flourish of tulips took centre stage at Kings Cross with Tesco's Billboard taking centre stage helping commuters pick up a heartwarming bouquet for Mother's Day.
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'Six Nations ITV idents' for Samsung UK by Iris
The campaign by Samsung and ITV shows the new Privacy Display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra with former England winger Ugo Monye avoiding onlookers in sensitive situations.
‘Your Little Slice of Joy’ for Walkers by VCCP
Bringing an unashamed confidence without compromise in life's small moments, the campaign celebrates Walkers quality that customers can count on in harmless moments of joy.
‘Iftar At Ours’ or ‘A Home Away From Home’ Ikea by Mother
In London and Manchester, a pop up house brings the feeling of home for many Muslims in the UK with each space offering the familiarity of being with family, breaking fast and sharing comfort for commuters on the way home.
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'CARDS' for McDonald's by Leo UK
The limited edition merchandise and collectible card set has been released, displaying hand illustrated memorabilia including some of the brands most iconic characters and restaurant experiences.
Morgan Freeman on the Tube for Warburton's by WPP Media
Bringing the iconic narration style of Morgan Freeman to the London Underground, the campaign takes over Baker Street Station and delighting commuters tube journeys.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Special Edition Packaging for Diet Coke by Ogilvy
Embodying the iconic style, the brand goes all out promoting the upcoming sequel with runway energy inside and out.
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'Food Lovers Uncut' for Waitrose by Wonderhood Studios
Taking a look behind the scenes of celebrities kitchens hosted by chef and food influencer Will Hughes aka What Willy Cook, the long-from Youtube series shares real stories of food-loving memories.