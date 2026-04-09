work of the week 9th april 2026

KitKat Celebrates The Art Of Relaxation, Chupa Chups Wrestling Wrapper Move, Marmite Inspires Cooking, And More...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

09 April 2026

'No More Wrestling' for Chupa Chups by BBH

The fight is over with the wrapping of the lollipop that fans have always struggled with, and wrapping them up with Lucha Libre masks inspired by wrestling icons.

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'Time For The Unexpected' for Fujifilm by McCann

The campaign showcases the new feature of the self timer on the instax mini 13, creating a way that chaotic moments with friends can be captured and enjoyed.

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'Fairer Cancer Care' For Macmillan Cancer Support by AMV BBDO

The campaign aims to showcases real lived experiences of people with cancer, shining light on the unheard stories and making aware that representation matters in making cancer support fair for everyone.

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'Be Smart. Get Wise' for Wise by Ace of Hearts

The campaign juxtaposes the old-fashioned way to bank against Wises more modern way to manage money, reframing the decision to switch in a clear visual contrast.

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  • Wise Be Smart Get Wise OOH poster at tube platform

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  • Wise Be Smart Get Wise2

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  • Wise Be Smart Get Wise3

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'Demanded By Hardworking Skin' for CeraVe by DEPT

The skin care brand aims to cut through all the noise of the busy skincare and showcase an accessible product for anyone to use and trust.

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'Life is Juicier' for Sanpellegrino by Ogilvy

The italian brand captures the joy of italian living and though the campaign, opening a new way to enjoy unexpected adventures and embrace the passion and joy of everyday.

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'Little Breaks' for KitKat by VML UK

The campaign transforms the iconic logo into a canvas displaying hand-illustrated people finding time to relax and unwind, celebrating the art of taking a break.

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'Dishes of Love and Hate' for Marmite by adam&eve\TBWA

The campaign encourages people to try using the bold flavour of Marmite in everyday dishes when cooking at home.

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  • Pizza made with Marmite

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  • Food cooked with marmite

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  • Pasta cooked with Marmite

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'Uncanned Emotions' for Coca-Cola by by WPP Open X, Ogilvy, and WPP Media

The campaign delivers the passion of football fans watching the game intensely, enjoying the brands iconic drink and being a part of the world cup.

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'The Pain Game' for Nurofen by McCann

The campaign highlights the struggles women face in healthcare, showcasing dismissals women hear whilst playing on a board game, and closing in on the gap of gender pain inequality.

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