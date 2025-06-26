Work Of The Week
Martini Goes 'Off Script', 'Burning Billboard', Star Wars X Coca-Cola,' and More...
The best creative, curated
26 June 2025
'You're Not You When You're Hungry' for Snickers by T&P
The latest chapter in Snickers’ iconic ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ series sees a humorous focus on ways to address people connected with football, who don’t behave quite themselves when they’re hungry.
To fix the diving issue once and for all, Snickers has partnered with Spanish national team member, World Cup winner and current Ballon D’Or holder (and two times winner), Aitana Bonmatí, to help identify hunger when it strikes, and get a Snickers to the offender - pronto.
'Burning Billboard' for The British Skin Foundation by Wonderhood Studios
Cases of melanoma in the UK are at an all-time high, and while studies show that getting sunburnt just once can triple your risk of getting cancer, only 27 per cent of Brits are taking proper precautions to protect their skin.
Drawing attention to the dangers of sun damage, Wonderhood Studios and The British Skin Foundation present ‘The Burnable Billboard’ - the world’s first multiple-location DOOH campaign to reflect the effects of too much sun exposure as it happens.
Sainsbury's Celebrates Value In Latest Spot by NCA
The 30’’ TV ad showcases the lengths Sainsbury's go to in order to keep their prices low. With hundreds of everyday items priced matched to Aldi and discounted with Nectar, Sainsbury’s demonstrates that it's not only the home of great quality produce but also great value for money.
Refresh Your Galaxy for Coca-Cola by WPP Open X (led by Ogilvy, and supported by EssenceMediacom and Hogarth)
Bringing together two iconic brands, the wide-ranging campaign begins with an epic film set in a movie theater, highlighting everything from discovering the hum of a lightsaber to experiencing Star Wars movie marathons.
'Moments That Matter' for Barclays by VCCP
Barclays, official banking partner of The Championships, Wimbledon, unveiled a powerful new integrated campaign starring tennis icon and Barclays ambassador Frances Tiafoe. 'Moments That Matter', dramatises the pivotal role of support that the right partner plays - both on Centre Court, in life and in business.
The film drops viewers into the electrifying stillness of match point. Time freezes mid-rally as Tiafoe steadies himself to serve. Behind him, his coach - and metaphorically, Barclays - stand in support.
'It Simply Does It' for Shredded Wheat by McCann London
Shredded Wheat has launched its first new campaign in six years, aiming to reconnect with loyal fans while also resonating with new audiences.
At the centre of the campaign is a 20-second commercial featuring Rudy, who starts his day with Shredded Wheat before diving into his exciting but complicated engineering projects.
'Off Script' for Martini by Ogilvy
MARTINI, the iconic Italian aperitivo brand, announced a new collaboration with acclaimed actor, Jonathan Bailey as this Summer’s ‘MARTINI Man’.
'Off Script’ - an expression of its newly established ‘Dare to Be’ platform - shows Bailey as he playfully sheds polished roles, chooses differently and embraces spontaneity with his new co-star: the MARTINI Spritz.
'In Darkness We Dare' for Tottenham Hotspur by T&P
Tottenham Hotspur have revealed its new Nike away kit for the 2025/26 season.
To launch this streetwear-inspired football range, creative agency T&P partnered with the club to produce a high-energy campaign that sees players and fans 'glitch; from the white home kit into the black away one — revealing their darker, more daring alter-egos.