Martini Goes 'Off Script', 'Burning Billboard', Star Wars X Coca-Cola,' and More...

'You're Not You When You're Hungry' for Snickers by T&P

The latest chapter in Snickers’ iconic ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’ series sees a humorous focus on ways to address people connected with football, who don’t behave quite themselves when they’re hungry.

To fix the diving issue once and for all, Snickers has partnered with Spanish national team member, World Cup winner and current Ballon D’Or holder (and two times winner), Aitana Bonmatí, to help identify hunger when it strikes, and get a Snickers to the offender - pronto.

Read more.