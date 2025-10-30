Work Of The Week
Heathrow's 'Love Bears', Dolmio bares all, 'Dear Ebay' and More...
The best work, curated
30 October 2025
'Dodge the Fair, Pay The Price' for South Western Railway by St Luke's
This OOH campaign reminds passengers of South Western Railway that they will be on the fast train to regret, shame, and disgrace should they get caught fare evading.
'Must Be Love' for Heathrow by St Luke's
Heathrow brings back its famous furry characters, first introduced in 2016.
The campaign reintroduces audiences to Doris and Edward Bair - showcasing a legacy of smooth-running, service from start to finish, fostering heartwarming connections and unending adventures.
'Dolmio Bares All' for Dolmio by T&P
For World Pasta Day, Dolmio launched a bold OOH campaign bound to cause audiences to make a double-take.
The work features pictures of pasta cheekily depicted as body parts to give the message that pasta is naked without its perfect partner: sauce.
'Dear eBay' for eBay by DEPT
EBay's latest work showed its witty side with a short-form video series helping viewers let go of everyday dilemmas.
'Dear eBay' takes a cultural spin on letting go - from impulse fashion buys to unused tech.
'After Dark Ads' for Morrisons by Leo UK
This spooky season, Morrisons is showcasing its Market Street Halloween Pizza range - ‘Pumpkin Shaped Margherita Pizza’, ‘Hot Bonfire Pizza’ and ‘Vampire Slayer Pizza' - with a range of OOH ads.
By day, the ads show each pizza in its full detail but after sunset, the creative reveals a supernatural side.
'Take Another Look, Not A Life' for Transport for London by VCCP
Grounded on the insight that motorcyclists are 39 times more likely than car drivers to be killed or injured on the roads, and 13 times more likely for cyclists, TfL looks to change driver behaviour.
The campaign dramatises the importance of simply taking another look - showing how a rider who might otherwise be missed could have been seen with another look.
'Moments of Progress' for Barclays by VCCP
VCCP's wide-reaching, fully integrated debut campaign for Barclays aims to drive reappraisal, positioning the bank as best placed to help people, businesses and communities make meaningful progress.
The campaign brings this notion to life by dramatising the defining moments when people choose to make a positive change in life or in business.