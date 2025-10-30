Heathrow's 'Love Bears', Dolmio bares all, 'Dear Ebay' and More...

'After Dark Ads' for Morrisons by Leo UK

This spooky season, Morrisons is showcasing its Market Street Halloween Pizza range - ‘Pumpkin Shaped Margherita Pizza’, ‘Hot Bonfire Pizza’ and ‘Vampire Slayer Pizza' - with a range of OOH ads.

By day, the ads show each pizza in its full detail but after sunset, the creative reveals a supernatural side.

