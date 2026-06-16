easyJet Encourages Spontaneous Trips

Yesterday, advans circled high-traffic commuter areas in London, intercepting people at their most routine moment and reminding them they have a choice. On Citymapper, ads surfaced alongside daily journey plans with a single alternative suggestion: "Or you could go to the airport."

On social, next week a live gameshow will take the campaign onto the streets of London, with passers-by able to win prizes including flights leaving within 48 hours. Seven influencers have been challenged to genuinely Drop Everything - fans will expect to see their usual content play out only for them to decide midway through to book a flight and leave. Their follow up content then documents the joy of an unplanned trip.

“Drop Everything reimagines media placements entirely. Instead of asking how it should be used, we asked when, and why, people engage with it and let that drive the executions. Or to put it simply, every single media placement in this campaign has been exploited. It’s so far from a cookie cutter campaign that it wouldn’t know a cookie if it saw it.” said Bel Moretti, Creative Director, DEPT®.

"Travel has always been filled with excitement. Our new campaign inspires customers to experience it in a brand new way - through ultra last-minute bookings. We know spontaneous acts generate happiness, and we want to help make it even easier for people to be able to escape the everyday, and enjoy a trip that creates memories for a lifetime.”, added Tom Hazelden, Head of Brand, Planning & Content at easyJet.

The campaign spans OOH special builds, Advans, Citymapper, organic social, influencer partnerships, and easyJet&'s owned channels. Media buying was led by Kepler and T&P.

Credits:

DEPT®:

Business Director: Phoebe Ord

Senior Account Director: Nicole Cheeseman

Associate Strategy Director: Tom Greeves

Creative Director: Bel Moretti

Associate Creative Director: Sasha Jackson

Editorial Director: Angharad Salazar Llewellyn

Creatives: Teagan Brown, Chloe Smith

Designers: Jack Pearson, Graziella Tamburro

Producers: Elivia Crawley,

easyJet:

Head of Brand, Planning & Content: Tom Hazelden

Brand Manager: Evie Carter

Content Marketing Specialist: Fabienne Tyler

Content Strategy Lead: Nicky Jones

Brand Voice Manager: Gemma Steele

Media Lead: Reece Johal

Kepler:

Associate Account Director - Cormac Lyons

Senior Campaign Manager - Tim Schey

T&P:

Bilyana Yaneva - Client Director

Richard Bradley - Client Lead

Devon Campbell - Account Director

Will Richardson - Strategy Director

WPP Media OOH Creative Solutions:

Eleanor Lay - Creative Account Director

WPP Media OOH:

Annabelle Cunningham - Business Director

Layla Murrihy - Senior Account Manager