easyJet Encourages Spontaneous Trips
'Drop Everything' is by DEPT and T&P
16 June 2026
easyJet is launching Drop Everything, a new campaign to help make it even easier to take a last minute trip, thanks to a new ‘Drop Everything’ tool on easyJet.com which shows customers the fantastic range of flights leaving in the next 48 hours.
Created with lead digital agency DEPT®, the campaign is designed to turn spontaneity into a reason to travel at any moment.
Every execution in the campaign across paid and owned has been designed around its specific context. A special-build billboard in Borough, London shows, in real time, what it looks like when someone is inspired by the campaign: tools abandoned mid-job, scaffolding left standing, as the crew ditches the site to catch a flight.
Yesterday, advans circled high-traffic commuter areas in London, intercepting people at their most routine moment and reminding them they have a choice. On Citymapper, ads surfaced alongside daily journey plans with a single alternative suggestion: "Or you could go to the airport."
On social, next week a live gameshow will take the campaign onto the streets of London, with passers-by able to win prizes including flights leaving within 48 hours. Seven influencers have been challenged to genuinely Drop Everything - fans will expect to see their usual content play out only for them to decide midway through to book a flight and leave. Their follow up content then documents the joy of an unplanned trip.
“Drop Everything reimagines media placements entirely. Instead of asking how it should be used, we asked when, and why, people engage with it and let that drive the executions. Or to put it simply, every single media placement in this campaign has been exploited. It’s so far from a cookie cutter campaign that it wouldn’t know a cookie if it saw it.” said Bel Moretti, Creative Director, DEPT®.
"Travel has always been filled with excitement. Our new campaign inspires customers to experience it in a brand new way - through ultra last-minute bookings. We know spontaneous acts generate happiness, and we want to help make it even easier for people to be able to escape the everyday, and enjoy a trip that creates memories for a lifetime.”, added Tom Hazelden, Head of Brand, Planning & Content at easyJet.
The campaign spans OOH special builds, Advans, Citymapper, organic social, influencer partnerships, and easyJet&'s owned channels. Media buying was led by Kepler and T&P.
Credits:
DEPT®:
Business Director: Phoebe Ord
Senior Account Director: Nicole Cheeseman
Associate Strategy Director: Tom Greeves
Creative Director: Bel Moretti
Associate Creative Director: Sasha Jackson
Editorial Director: Angharad Salazar Llewellyn
Creatives: Teagan Brown, Chloe Smith
Designers: Jack Pearson, Graziella Tamburro
Producers: Elivia Crawley,
easyJet:
Head of Brand, Planning & Content: Tom Hazelden
Brand Manager: Evie Carter
Content Marketing Specialist: Fabienne Tyler
Content Strategy Lead: Nicky Jones
Brand Voice Manager: Gemma Steele
Media Lead: Reece Johal
Kepler:
Associate Account Director - Cormac Lyons
Senior Campaign Manager - Tim Schey
T&P:
Bilyana Yaneva - Client Director
Richard Bradley - Client Lead
Devon Campbell - Account Director
Will Richardson - Strategy Director
WPP Media OOH Creative Solutions:
Eleanor Lay - Creative Account Director
WPP Media OOH:
Annabelle Cunningham - Business Director
Layla Murrihy - Senior Account Manager