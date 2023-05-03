Cain&abelDDB champions Laithwaite's quality wine

The brand-new TV campaign illustrates the lengths Laithwaites has gone to across the years, to unearth lesser-known producers and deliver great wine to homes across the UK.

As a family business for over 50 years, Laithwaites prides itself on building strong relationships with its wine growers, with a number of their own producers actually featuring in the film. The campaign in particular, emphasises Tony Laithwaite’s philosophy that “wine tastes better when it’s from people you know.”

The wider brand campaign comprises TVC, BVOD, online, radio and social assets, with the aim of demonstrating Laithwaites’ philosophy and ambition.

James Morrison, Head of Brand at Laithwaites, said: “Ever since the late 1960s, when Tony Laithwaite fell in love with the wines of France and bought a van with a cheque from his Nan, Laithwaites has been a brand with heart and a genuine love of wine. Championing new regions and varieties … giving the ‘little guy’ a chance … going further to deliver great wine … this is what we are all about. Our new campaign brings this story to the fore, and we hope goes some way to recognise all the brilliant family growers and wine lovers we serve today.”

Mike Turnbull, cain&abelDDB Managing Partner, added; “Laithwaites is a fascinating brand with a strong family culture and commitment to wine, that runs through every aspect of the business. In many ways, it has been the unsung hero of the wine world, challenging traditions and conventions and bringing lesser-known producers and regions to a whole new audience. The challenge has been in taking 50 years of passion and bottling this into a 60” TV ad, hence why we have looked to make this a 360-degree campaign, that helps to bring their story to life.

Steve Parker Executive Director at Medialab, commented : “ Laithwaites has been on an incredible journey and that continues with this engaging new creative work from cain&abelDDB and we are proud to showcase the brand across premium AV in a groundbreaking programming and measurement partnership with ITV alongside highly targeted Radio and Social environments.”