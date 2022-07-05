Sir Patrick Stewart gives leaving speech in Yorkshire Tea spot

This time to deliver the leaving speech to top all leaving speeches, in the latest work for the brand by Lucky Generals.

The ad is the latest work to come from the “Where everything's done proper” brand platform created by Lucky Generals in 2017. A platform that has helped drive Yorkshire Tea to become the number one black tea brand by value and volume in the UK. In 2017 Yorkshire Tea held 21% value share. Today this stands at 34%.

Directed by Dan Opsal for Hungryman London, the latest in the series of ads proves that no matter how menial the task, Yorkshire Tea insist on doing it ‘proper’. Sir Patrick, who takes Yorkshire Gold tea with him wherever he travels in the world, calls upon his 60+ years of stage and screen experience to pay tribute to a very special colleague on their last day at work.

As a worker hands Tina her leaving card he proclaims that “Patrick has a few words” to say. Music slowly swells as a chair spins revealing Patrick Stewart, mug of Yorkshire Tea in hand who goes on to deliver an intense and tear-jerking farewell speech. As he moves toward Tina, the intensity grows, while colleagues dim the lights and add dramatic music.

He ends the beautiful monologue and brings the enraptured office back from their reverie by announcing that there will be leaving drinks at the Dog and Trumpet and that “there’s a tab behind the bar”, to which two colleagues do a no-look fist bump while another zips up her coat.

The ad was filmed in Harrogate with employees from across the business starring alongside Yorkshire Tea’s newest recruit.

The TV breaks with a 40-second film on July 4th and will be supported by Cinema (60-second) and Social. Previous stars to join the Yorkshire Tea team have been Sir Michael Parkinson, Sean Bean, the Brownlee Brothers, Dynamo and the Kaiser Chiefs.

Sir Patrick Stewart said: "No matter where I am in the world I always make sure I have some Yorkshire Tea with me for a proper brew. My career has taken me from the West End to Broadway, from Hollywood to the far ends of the galaxy... but now I've returned to where it all began. Yorkshire."

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea said: “We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do. Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance. If anyone is a master of the art of ‘doing things properly’ – something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea – it’s Sir Patrick and we’re thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team.”

Nick & Lee, creatives at Lucky Generals said: "On the day, Patrick's performance and words brought a Yorkshire pudding size lump to the throat. And we’d like to wish Tina all the best for the future.”

Creative credits :

Brand: Yorkshire Tea

Creative agency: Lucky Generals

Media agency: GoodStuff

Director: Dan Opsal

Production Company Producer: Matt Buels & Jack Beardsley

Production Company: Hungryman

Editor: Andrew Ratzlaff

Post-production: Rascal

Grade: James Bamford

Sound: King Lear