Tommy’s urges football fans to help stop the heartbreak of baby loss

Created by VMLY&R UK, the poignant work uses one of the most iconic symbols of footballing success – the trophy – and one of football’s most memorable phrases, to highlight the significance of being able to bring babies home safely. Tommy’s ambition is t o stop the heartbreak of baby loss and make pregnancy and birth safe – for everyone.

Tommy’s Marketing and Communications Manager Becki Sendell says, “ 'They're coming home’. Sadly, not every new parent gets to say these words as currently, one in four pregnancies in the UK end in loss. But we're working to change this. Tommy’s ground-breaking research is improving care and making sure everyone has the best possible opportunity to take home a healthy baby.

“We’re thrilled to partner with VMLY&R and Mindshare on this brilliantly creative campaign. We’re delighted to be celebrating with football fans as Manchester United and Chelsea vie to take the trophy home and hope the passionate crowd will also join our team as we work to stop the heartbreak and devastation of baby loss and make pregnancy and birth safe – for everyone.”

Bold and eye-catching, the aim of the work is to draw the attention of football fans’ eyes on match day. This is part of Tommy’s continued campaign to raise awareness for the charity’s support and information services and help fund research to save babies’ lives.

Appearing in a variety of colourways the pre and post-game media sees executions not only in Tommy’s pink and purple brand colours, but also red and blue to connect with Chelsea and Manchester United fans.

With time and support donated by Mindshare, the creative is set to appear at 25 high-profile sites around Wembley Stadium, showcasing this powerful messaging on high-impact digital screens with tailored messaging to both teams and match outcome.

Said Richard Hartle, Creative Director at VMLY&R Commerce UK, “We couldn’t be prouder of our partnership with Tommy’s and Mindshare. It’s the best of WPP UK coming together to deliver for a cause we all care deeply about.”

The tactical campaign will run for one day- the day of the Cup Final.