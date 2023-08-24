Work Of The Week

Celebrating the Lioness and Thinking of the Future - here are the creatives that caught our eye this week.

‘Get groceries, effortlessly’ for Uber Eats by Mother London

Uber Eats not only launched OOH and social media activations for its 'Get groceries, effortlessly' campaign earlier this month, but the brand also released two films for cinema and TV. Created by Mother, both humorous spots feature people enjoying the grocery items Uber Eats has delivered. Both films were directed by Steve Rogers through Biscuit Filmworks and media planning and buying was managed by Essence Mediacom.