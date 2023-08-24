Work Of The Week
24 August 2023
Celebrating the Lioness and Thinking of the Future - here are the creatives that caught our eye this week.
‘Get groceries, effortlessly’ for Uber Eats by Mother London
Uber Eats not only launched OOH and social media activations for its 'Get groceries, effortlessly' campaign earlier this month, but the brand also released two films for cinema and TV. Created by Mother, both humorous spots feature people enjoying the grocery items Uber Eats has delivered. Both films were directed by Steve Rogers through Biscuit Filmworks and media planning and buying was managed by Essence Mediacom.
'That Reading Feeling‘ for Amazon Books by Droga 5
Amazon Books continued its 'That Reading Feeling' campaign with evocative new work from creative agency Droga5 London, a part of Accenture Song. The campaign’s second instalment aims to celebrate the place of books at the foundation of culture, and for the first time reflects the boom in audio storytelling by using radio ads to support the print, digital and social assets, inspiring readers to get more out of what they read.
'A Bigger Win‘ for Breast Cancer Now by BMB Agency
Research and support charity Breast Cancer Now launched a tactical ad on the day of the Women’s World Cup final (20 August) to encourage people to check for changes in the colour, texture or feel of their breasts. Created by creative agency BMB, the brand activation included print and digital executions which ran on social channels, in the Sunday Telegraph, The Mail on Sunday and at major stations in London, to mark the Lionesses’ showdown with Spain last weekend.
'Our Pride Does Not End Here' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
Lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations EE celebrated the England Senior Women’s historic performance in the tournament with emotive new DOOH and social work. The creative depicts a familiar line-up of current players, standing alongside the next generation of footballing talent. The work uses a graphic collage effect to celebrate the incredible impact this team has had upon grassroots sports and the fast-growing fandom of women’s football.
'Big blue bag' for Ikea by Mother
To mark the opening of a new Ikea store in Oxford Circus, the Swedish brand plastered a giant version of its iconic blue bag onto the side of its soon-to-be store. Developed by creative agency Mother, the 'Big blue bag' campaign not only covers up the scaffolding on the ex-Topshop building but also hopes to create a buzz around the opening of the branch which is set to open in autumn next year.
'Rugby World Cup' Campaign for Vodafone by Folk Wunderman Thompson
To celebrate Vodafone’s sponsorship of the Irish rugby team ahead of the Rugby World Cup, Folk Wunderman Thompson launched a campaign to hit at the heart of what makes the squad special. The Vodafone network prides itself on having ‘connections you can always rely on’ - and so, the story behind this world cup campaign centres around one core family value – reliability.
'Have a Break Lioness' for Kitkat by Wunderman Thompson
KitKat, well known for its famous 'Have a Break, Have a KitKat' tagline, has shown its support for the Lionesses by reminding them to have a break after Sunday’s dramatic final. Created by integrated marketing agency, Wunderman Thompson UK, the ads show three lionesses, inspired by the three lions on the England badge, reclining in a tree. Copy beneath reads ‘You played your hearts out. Have a break, have a KitKat’. The campaign launched across the brand’s social channels and appeared on out of home screens nationwide.
‘Future You will Thank You’ for AXA Insurance by Fallon London
Developed by Fallon UK, part of Leo Burnett, AXA's new campaign builds on the fact that insurance is something you get today for peace of mind, but really pays off in the future, if and when you need it: 'Future You will thank you'. The campaign runs across AV, OOH and digital, complemented by a media partnership with Channel 4 led by Starcom, extending the brand platform and using Channel 4 talent George Clarke, Scarlette Douglas and Jason Fox.
‘Champion Value' for TFL by VCCP London
Transport for London (TfL), in partnership with Wavemaker UK and VCCP London, launched a brand-new integrated campaign to highlight both the value and the modes of travel available to Londoners across the public transport network. ‘Champion Value’ showcases the value and benefit that TfL customers get when they use the many travel modes, whether it be the Tube, Buses, Tram, London Overground, or the DLR, that TfL has to offer.