Work Of The Week

20 July 2023
This week we saw agencies and brands evoking holiday vibes and light-hearted creatives. Here are some that caught our eye.
'Set the Juice Loose' for Maynards Bassetts by VCCP
Maynards Bassetts and agency of record, VCCP London have unveiled an OOH campaign continuing with the brand line ‘Set the juice loose’. VCCP London is once again re-energizing the playful line with a modern twist for a new audience. Targeting lapsed fans, the campaign aims to tap into the nostalgia of the original and much-loved sweet brand, Maynards Bassetts.
'Paradise' for Heathrow Airport by St. Luke's
Heathrow Turns Into A Shopper's 'Paradise' For The Summer and is encouraging travelers to begin their holiday at the airport before they even step on the plane. The campaign by St. Luke's highlights the variety of retail stores and restaurants at the airport using holiday-evoking, light-hearted creatives.
'Love Every Bit' for Müller by VCCP
Yoghurt brand Müller has unveiled a masterbrand campaign in a bid to show the nation that there is (still) a Müller for everyone. The integrated campaign includes a bold and distinctive creative, playfully reminding the nation of its status. At the heart of the campaign, sit three films which each hero a different Müller product and a different eating ritual.
'Unseen Signals' for CALM by VMLY&R London
Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) announced a new national campaign, featuring England Lioness and CALM ambassador Fran Kirby, to tackle the rising rates of suicide in young women under 25, Ahead of the biggest football tournament. The powerful work draws on parallels faced by young women who are suicidal, whose calls for help can all too often be misunderstood or go unrecognised.
'It's OK, I'm With The AA' for The AA by The Gate
The AA, the UK’s leading driving services business, launched a new fully integrated marketing campaign, “It’s OK, I’m with the AA”.The campaign embodies the optimistic, unshakeable confidence UK drivers can have when they are with The AA, now and for the future.
'Dad Got Caught' for Duracell by Wunderman Thompson
Created by integrated marketing agency Wunderman Thompson UK, the campaign highlights how Duracell batteries outlast competing brands by 200%, demonstrating their durability, long-lasting power, and overall performance, which results in fewer replacements and bigger cost savings for families.
‘Play Until They Can’t Look Away’ for Adidas by TBWA/London
Adidas Kicks Off Its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Campaign created by TBWA\London. The campaign looks to drive more global attention for the tournament and is dedicated to next-gen icons Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf, and Mary Fowler. It looks to drive more global attention for the game and inspire other young women and girls to follow in their footsteps.
'The Power Within' for Tesco by BBH
The aim of the 'Power Within' campaign is to show that Tesco is on its customers’ side, helping to bring down the cost of their weekly shop - and put a smile on their faces while doing it. According to the brand, having the power to save money, especially in a cost of living crisis, sparks something inside us all.
'No Compromise' for Waitrose by adam&eveddb
British supermarket Waitrose has unveiled its latest campaign to highlight its 'No Compromise’ commitment to animal welfare. The series of ads - which are part of the Food to Feel Good About Campaign spells out Waitrose's credentials on welfare and calls out other retailers who are prepared to accept lower standards.