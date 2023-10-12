Work Of The Week
12 October 2023
The campaigns that made it to the screens, big and small, this week.
‘Did Somebody Say’ for Just Eat by McCann London
Global on-demand delivery platform Just Eat has introduced the next chapter of the ‘Did Somebody Say’ brand platform, enlisting pop icon Christina Aguilera and rising hip-hop star Latto to front its latest global campaign together. This is the first time the creative has used two artists and two different musical genres for its world-renowned platform. Bringing together Latto’s hip-hop energy with Christina Aguilera’s range of operatic vocals, the duo creates a truly unexpected musical showstopper which reflects the pleasant surprise customers feel when they see the amazing selection and quality of food choices available on Just Eat.
'We push the science' for Ineos by The&Partnership
Ineos have launched a new campaign for the arrival of its brand new Next Gen cleaning products. The campaign, developed by The&Partnership, went live on BVOD and Cinema from 6 October with a 30-second spot introducing their whole range, including surface sprays and wipes, laundry detergent and washing up liquid for dishes and hands. These will be followed later in the year by individual product films. The advert celebrates everyday human performance, and the ways Ineos products can help people while they perform at their best.
'Italy’s Best Kept Secret' for La Famiglia Rana by BMB Agency
Italian pasta brand, La Famiglia Rana, has unveiled a new campaign building on the brand line 'Italy’s Best Kept Secret'. As its biggest UK launch to date, it features Rana’s first cross-channel TV and OOH campaign since appointing creative agency BMB in 2021. Featuring a young couple, Rosa and Brian, the film shows Brian (a Brit) desperate to impress his new Italian girlfriend’s family.
‘A little design’ for Habitat by New Commercial Arts
Homeware and furnishings brand Habitat has encouraged customers to embrace the autumn with a new instalment of its ‘A little design’ brand campaign created by New Commercial Arts. Set to Janelle Monae’s 'Make Me Feel', each Habitat product is punctuated with a price message before we reach the end line: 'A little design can make your habitat'.
'Your Glasses: Fielmann' by Mother Berlin
Creative agency Mother Berlin has unveiled its first integrated campaign for Europe’s biggest optician Fielmann, shifting brand focus from the product to the people behind the glasses. The accompanying spot is an emotional ode to the beauty of everyone’s personal view of the world. By changing the brand’s well-known claim from 'Glasses: Fielmann.' into 'Your Glasses: Fielmann.' the campaign goes one step further on Fielmann’s iconic brand claim 'Glasses: Fielmann.' which has existed for more than 40 years.
'Forward Faster' for United Nations Global Compact by Accenture Song
The United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, has unveiled the 'Forward Faster' initiative in a bid to accelerate private sector action to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The UNGC has enlisted Accenture Song's Sustainability Studio to create the effort's name and brand and bring awareness to Forward Faster through a launch film that premiered during the 78th United Nations General Assembly and includes a dedicated website and social media campaign. The work builds on Accenture's longstanding partnership with the United Nations Global Compact, which helped frame the Forward Faster campaign strategy.
‘A Good Way to Bank’ for Nationwide by NCA
Nationwide has unveiled a new modernised rebrand and accompanying advertising campaign as part of a drive to demonstrate the value of mutuality – being member-owned, as opposed to being owned by shareholders. The rebrand, created by communications and customer experience agency, New Commercial Arts, is Nationwide’s most significant brand refresh since 1987.
'Micro Business' for Smart Energy GB by AMV BBDO
Dragons' Den investor Deborah Meaden, one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs, is joining forces with Albert Einstein in a new campaign for Smart Energy GB to drive awareness of smart meters for small businesses. Created by AMV BBDO, the humorous Inner Smarts campaign sees the duo swapping tips as leading figures in their respective fields. Einstein remains the expert in energy and smart meters, while Deborah brings the knowledge and expertise on how small businesses can control costs and stay on top of budgeting.
'Together We Go Further' for Eurostar Group by AMV BBDO
In a bold, colourful animated universe, Eurostar is energising the brand in line with its key attributes: European, inclusive, unique and sustainable. The campaign, created by adam&eveDDB and DDB Paris, aims to establish the markers of the new Eurostar's promise: new travel opportunities, an eclectic Europe within reach of the train, the choice of a sustainable journey and a unique, premium travel experience.
'Stocking // Put Peanut Butter In It' for Reese’s by Mother
Peanut butter chocolate brand Reese’s and creative agency Mother have continued their long-held love of putting peanut butter in stuff. As chocolate cups and advent calendars collide, a Christmas stocking is the hero of this most recent tasty piece of work.