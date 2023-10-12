Work Of The Week

'We push the science' for Ineos by The&Partnership

Ineos have launched a new campaign for the arrival of its brand new Next Gen cleaning products. The campaign, developed by The&Partnership, went live on BVOD and Cinema from 6 October with a 30-second spot introducing their whole range, including surface sprays and wipes, laundry detergent and washing up liquid for dishes and hands. These will be followed later in the year by individual product films. The advert celebrates everyday human performance, and the ways Ineos products can help people while they perform at their best.