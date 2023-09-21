Work Of The Week

Sauna room gaming activations for E-sports, cows doing butter math, and hijacking Premier League Football coverage - here is the work from the advertising industry that caught our eye this week.

'McDelivery, You In?' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett

M cDonald’s latest campaign, 'McDelivery, You In?', celebrates the joy of the shared order moment. Anchored around a hyperbolic, fast-paced 60-second film directed by Ninian Doff, the campaign depicts how one family’s McDelivery order ends up spreading excitedly across an entire block of flats.