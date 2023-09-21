Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
21 September 2023
Sauna room gaming activations for E-sports, cows doing butter math, and hijacking Premier League Football coverage - here is the work from the advertising industry that caught our eye this week.
'McDelivery, You In?' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s latest campaign, 'McDelivery, You In?', celebrates the joy of the shared order moment. Anchored around a hyperbolic, fast-paced 60-second film directed by Ninian Doff, the campaign depicts how one family’s McDelivery order ends up spreading excitedly across an entire block of flats.
'Next Level Nachos' for PepsiCo by VCCP
Doritos and its UK agency VCCP London have launched their largest-ever integrated campaign for Doritos Dippers. Kicking off with an ‘unBRIElievable’ stunt to celebrate National Guacamole Day (16 September) which is a key ingredient of any bowl of Next Level Nachos, the campaign marks the first piece of work created with VCCP including their PR and content agency Good Relations, global production studio Girl&Bear and VCCP Prague.
'Sky Broadband Sweat Room' for Sky Broadband by McCann London
Sky Broadband has revealed the success of its 'Sky Broadband Sweat Room' event which was hosted in partnership with global esports business Guild Esports and created by McCann London. The activation brought together gaming enthusiasts and content creators from all corners of the UK and Europe to crown Guild’s ultimate athlete, completing the roster for their first ever pro-Street Fighter 6 (SF6) esports team.
'Butter Math' for Flora by Pablo London
Flora has unveiled its latest OOH execution 'Butter Math'. Created by Pablo London, the billboard continues to encourage the nation to ‘Skip the cow’ and try the new 'Flora Plant', this time with specially built OOH sites across the UK. In a new execution, ‘Butter Maths,’ giant cows do the math, breaking it down in simple terms and pointing out the weirdness of putting plants through a cow to make butter.
'Physio' for Domino’s by VCCP London
Pizza delivery company Domino’s has unveiled a new TV spot which is due to air alongside Premier League Football coverage. The campaign will promote its ‘order now for half-time’ message and continue its hugely successful 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' campaign, putting Domino’s sonic branding at the heart of the creative.
'Made You Look' for Freemans.com by Mullenlowe UK
MullenLowe‘s first campaign for Freemans.com since winning the account in a competitive pitch in March, looks to firmly position the digital department store as a contemporary online home, fashion, and beauty retailer. 'Made You Look' showcases the brand's products in unexpected ways, not just for the brand but for the category.
'Taste the Effort' for Ginsters by TBWA\London
TBWA\London has created a new brand platform and end line for British savoury pasty brand Ginsters with a focus on using humour to drive its message in a new £4 million campaign. Called 'Taste the Effort', the new brand platform focuses on highlighting the quality of the ingredients within a Ginsters pasty to tackle the misconception that it is a low-quality cold snack to be eaten on the go.
'Whoosh, Spin & Float' for King by BBH
King-owned puzzle game Candy Crush Saga has unveiled a campaign which includes a series of immersive films that have been developed with BBH. With the game literally bursting out of their phones, players are at the heart of the campaign, with what they love about Candy Crush Saga - excitement, sweet victory and relaxation - dramatised in BBH’s three films, all directed by Joseph Mann through Blinkink.
'#FeedtheFuture' for The Food Foundation by Weber Shandwick
The #FeedtheFuture campaign has reworked one of the most iconic political slogans in history as part of a new campaign urging MPs to widen access to Free School Meals. The Food Foundation’s Young Food Ambassadors took the campaign to Westminster, reworking one of the most iconic political slogans in history to highlight the vast number of children missing out and target politicians as they begin to plan their election manifesto commitments.
'Velvetise into Happiness' for Hotel Chocolat by Gravity Road
Hotel Chocolat has unveiled a new creative platform to promote its Velvetiser drinking chocolate system, by harnessing the power of generative AI. The campaign, created by Gravity Road, combines human creativity with Gen AI technology to take audiences on a playful journey into the very heart of the Hotel Chocolat brand story.
'Pay Your Pension Some Attention' for ABI/PLSA by Teamspirit, VCCP Media
The Association of British Insurers (ABI), the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) and the UK’s leading financial services communications agency, Teamspirit, have launched a sequel to their successful campaign ‘Pay Your Pension Some Attention’. This year’s quirky and nostalgia-steeped campaign continues its important CTA, asking the nation to review their pension and boost their understanding of their future finances.
'Life Uncensored' for LIONSGATE+ by adam&eveDDB
‘Life Uncensored’, created by creative agency adam&eveDDB, is an integrated 360-campaign spanning TV, immersive OOH, radio, digital and social media. At the heart of the campaign is a series of four films that illustrate how Lionsgate+ is so provocative it is the only place audiences can live censor-free.