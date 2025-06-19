Creative Commerce Lions: VML and FCB Steal the Spotlight

VML, New York scooped the Grand Prix in the Creative Commerce Lions category 2025. Their work for Ziploc titled, 'Preserved for Promos' was awarded. The campaign allowed shoppers to upload a photo or screenshot of an expired food promo and receive an extended offer on their next food purchase as long as they included a Ziploc products in their cart.

Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Grey, and Jury President , commented: “It was a unanimous decision, which speaks to how well rounded the idea is. Bold, scaled, ownable. It made us jealous. It made us proud to be part of an industry that puts ideas like this into the world.”