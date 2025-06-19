Cannes Lions 2025
Creative Commerce Lions: VML and FCB Steal the Spotlight
VML New York scoops the Grand Prix while Gold Lions goes to FCB India, DM9 Sao Paulo, and Grey Bangkok
19 June 2025
VML, New York scooped the Grand Prix in the Creative Commerce Lions category 2025. Their work for Ziploc titled, 'Preserved for Promos' was awarded. The campaign allowed shoppers to upload a photo or screenshot of an expired food promo and receive an extended offer on their next food purchase as long as they included a Ziploc products in their cart.
Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Grey, and Jury President, commented: “It was a unanimous decision, which speaks to how well rounded the idea is. Bold, scaled, ownable. It made us jealous. It made us proud to be part of an industry that puts ideas like this into the world.”
Three Gold Lions were awarded in the category. One going to FCB India for their work 'Lucky Yatra' for Indian Railways; One went to DM9, San Paulo for IFOOD's 'Recipe for Growth' and last one to Grey, Thailand for their work 'Sad Kama-Chan' for Bar B Q Plaza.
Gut, Sao Paulo received a Silver Lion for Mercado Livre while Publicis Conseil, Paris won one for Orange Mobiles. Other notable mentions are Bronze to VML New York for Coca-Cola's 'Emoji Coke' and Bronze to DDB New Zealand for Goodman Fielder's 'Certified Toasters'.
There were a total of 21 Lions awarded in this category, with three Golds, eight Silvers and nine Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
