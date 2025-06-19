Luxury Lions: LVMH and Ritz Carlton emerged on top

A silver lion was won by L&C, New York for '1837 Tiffany Blue Conservation'. Bronze was given to LePub, Milan for 'The Everlasting Logo' for Bottega Veneta. Another Bronze Lion was won by McCann Paris for 'Prada: Beyond the Line" among others.

There were a total of 7 Lions awarded in this category, with one Gold, one Silver and four Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.

Stay tuned to find out what else has won at this year's awards, and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.