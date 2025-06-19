Cannes Lions 2025
Luxury Lions: LVMH and Ritz Carlton emerged on top
Havas, Play grabs a Grand Prix while McCann Paris wins a Bronze
19 June 2025
Havas Play was announced as the Grand Prix winner in the Luxury Lions category for their work with LVMH for the Paris Olympics 2024.
Mathilde Delhoume Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, and President of the Jury, commented: “The 2025 Luxury Grand Prix redefined sports sponsorship into a creative partnership with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, embodying LVMH group’s mission “The Art of Crafting Dreams” into the idea “Artisans of all victories”. Dior dressed the artists with Haute couture creations, Berluti outfitted French athletes with tailor-made suits, Chaumet designed medals incorporating Eiffel Tower fragments, and Louis Vuitton delivered them in an iconic trunk and on signature trays. LVMH crafted the Games into a stage for performance, creativity and elegance, changing sports sponsorship forever.”
Little Spain, Madrid, got the awarded a gold lion for 'Late Checkout: A Ritz-Carlton Story'.
A silver lion was won by L&C, New York for '1837 Tiffany Blue Conservation'. Bronze was given to LePub, Milan for 'The Everlasting Logo' for Bottega Veneta. Another Bronze Lion was won by McCann Paris for 'Prada: Beyond the Line" among others.
There were a total of 7 Lions awarded in this category, with one Gold, one Silver and four Bronzes handed out, on top of the Grand Prix.
Stay tuned to find out what else has won at this year's awards, and keep up to date with our Cannes Lions 2025 coverage.