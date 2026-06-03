Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 2)

T&P

Hawkstone's 'Farm Choir', Categories: Viral Film, Entertainment, Titanium

Deemed too controversial for traditional media, the advert signalled Jeremy Clarkson's boldest marketing effort to date for Hawkstone Lager.

In their tech-forward mission to rescue the struggling British pub industry, the farmer's choir recorded a personalised song for each pub that's stocked Hawkstone across the UK. After that, the songs were spread across Clarkson’s vast social media channels, using his widespread influence to support local pubs.

The film reached 179 million views on YouTube and the choir went on Britain's Got Talent and received the iconic golden buzzer.

Read more here.