Pick Us A Cannes Lions 2026 Winner (Part 2)
In the second instalment of our Cannes Lions entries round up, we're featuring work from T&P, Droga5, and Digitas.
03 June 2026
Cannes Lions is around the corner for yet another year, so let’s take a look at some of the work from UK agencies that will be facing the scrutiny of jurors.
T&P
Hawkstone's 'Farm Choir', Categories: Viral Film, Entertainment, Titanium
Deemed too controversial for traditional media, the advert signalled Jeremy Clarkson's boldest marketing effort to date for Hawkstone Lager.
In their tech-forward mission to rescue the struggling British pub industry, the farmer's choir recorded a personalised song for each pub that's stocked Hawkstone across the UK. After that, the songs were spread across Clarkson’s vast social media channels, using his widespread influence to support local pubs.
The film reached 179 million views on YouTube and the choir went on Britain's Got Talent and received the iconic golden buzzer.
Dolmio ’Naked Pasta’, Category: Outdoor / Consumer Goods
Bringing a cheeky side to World Pasta Day, the iconic sauce brand made a bold statement with photographs of pasta shaped as familiar body parts. The statement was simple; pasta is naked without its perfect partner – sauce.
With 44 per cent of Brits saying it’s ‘criminal’ to eat plain pasta, and half (50 per cent) crowning pasta the ultimate comfort food, Dolmio, and T&P grabbed the opportunity to spotlight the dish’s ‘nakedness’ when left with sauce.
The OOH ads ran across London and Manchester on the 24 October along with social activation.
Snickers ‘Hunger Train’, Categories: Outdoor/ Culture & Context, Single-Market Campaign, Use of Humour, Single-Market Campaign, Direct / Channels / Large-Scale Media
Taking the brands iconic platform 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' to the next level of impact, this campaign showed up in a moment where hanger really hits hard.
With more than 23,000 level train crossings across Australia, The Snickers Train transformed a real freight service into a dynamic, high-speed creative canvas – injecting humour and brand storytelling into a uniquely “Aussie problem” - turning passive downtime into an attention-grabbing media moment.
Toyota CHR+ ‘Mermaid’, Category: Film / TV/ Cinema / Automotive
Following the story of an enchanted mermaid tempted out of the water by the all-electric Toyota C-HR+, the campaign film follows her around the city, exploring new heights and creates a visually engaging journey that showcases the Toyota C-HR+'s design and electric capabilities through an artistic lens.
This pan-European campaign challenged urban exploration and enhanced the perception of BEV driving, with a robust UK launch across TV, Social, OOH, CRM, a bespoke OOH tunnel wrap experience and Cinema.
In the UK market, the work has achieved massive scale, reaching 9.9 million unique users with a 70 per cent view-through rate on YouTube.
Droga 5
Amazon 'Bring a Book to Life'
From enchanting worlds to murder mysteries, the film highlights the special relationship between the reader and the story. The hero film shows how once the reader picks up the book - the frozen fictional world comes back to life and surges back into action.
The OOH took highly visual genre moments – romance, horror, sci-fi, and more – and brought them to life with genre-specific illustration artists, using different styles, motion and sound, to appear on commutes, bus stops, and screens across major cities.
Creative Circle '80th Year Anniversary'
On celebrating a milestone for longest running creative awards body, a new visual identity was unravelled reflecting the bold and expressive spirit.
The reveal and new visual identity was also part of a release of initiatives by The Circle and Accenture Song to energise the UK’s creative community. In partnership with Global Media, The Circle launched the Creative Town Hall (CTH) — a nationwide series of events, designed to unite creatives at every level of the industry. Open to everyone from juniors to C-suite leaders, the events created space for meaningful dialogue and fresh thinking, free from agendas or gatekeeping.
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Digitas
Arthritis UK 'The Arthur Tut', Categories: Social & Creator / Health & Wellness
In partnership with TikTok for Good’s Launchpad, this campaign tackles the stigma and isolation that affects young people with arthritis.
Shaped by the experiences of young people with arthritis, the campaign turned physiotherapy into a TikTok challenge. Using the nostalgic UK hit track ‘Goodbye Mr A’ by The Hoosiers, the dance challenge aimed to reshape perceptions and spark new conversations.