Creative Salon’s Top 10 Most Read Features of 2024
We cast an eye back over what was our most popular insight pieces across the last 12 months
23 December 2024
Off the back of a year that saw Omnicom purchase IPG, NCA bought by WPP to join Ogilvy’s global network and WPP fully acquire T&Pm, it’s hardly a newsflash to see the topic of mergers making itself known in the most-read features of the year.
Also included in this year's list of most popular features are high-profile interviews, behind-the-scenes campaigns that got everyone talking and an exploration of the influence of technology and social media in the advertising industry.
Here's a run-through of what readers found most interesting in 2024:
10. Is The Race For Social Media Likes And Followers Over?
Social media experienced rapid growth since 2023 where it claimed over 5 billion active users – representing over 60 per cent of the global population. With Facebook having celebrated its 20th anniversary and TikTok’s continued rise in popularity, it was surprising to learn platforms like Snapchat looked to start afresh and dedicate themselves to private messaging as opposed to racking up likes and follows.
Industry experts discuss whether this is a signal of the end of social media for the younger generation.
9. Fast Mover Advantage: Annette King On Her First Six Months At Accenture Song
Creative Salon sat down with Accenture Song’s Dame Annette King earlier in the year to discuss the first six months in her new role as global marketing lead. Her first big move saw the swoop on the Unlimited - one of the biggest UK marcomms acquisitions of recent years. King told all about settling into the role and her observations of the ever-changing industry.
8. Triggering Nostalgia: The Creatives Behind McDonald's UK's 50th Birthday Artwork
This year marked the 50th anniversary of the global fast food giant that is McDonald’s. Its UK branch, alongside its creative agency Leo Burnett, aimed to take consumers back in time to celebrate, grounded by feelings of nostalgia only McDonalds birthday party could bring. Senior creative Alice Pearce and illustrator Sofie Birkin explained the strategy behind the posters and how they came to fruition.
7. Does ‘That’ Jeremy Allen White Ad Signal A New Guard Of Celebrity Campaigns?
'Women want him, men want to be him" - and that 'him' in question is Jeremy Allen White. Back in January, the actor appeared topless in Calvin Klein’s underwear ad that took the world by storm. Was celebrities flaunting underwear offers anything new in advertising? Industry experts offer their views on the eyebrow-raising topic.
6. Building The Agency Model of the Future: VML Six Months In
Six months after the merger of VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson, Creative Salon sat down with VML's CEO Jon Cook and global president Mel Edwards. They revealed what clients are asking them for, how AI is supporting the future direction of the network and ways in which the merger has proved successful.
5. The Only Guide We Ever Needed
Another popular read for the year was written by Martin Weigel, chief strategy officer at AMV BBDO. Weigel broke down Stephen King’s seminal Planning Guide in a recount that explained the appreciation of the creative process and how ideas that are truly just that embrace the inevitable chaos and messiness it brings.
4. Why Coca-Cola Has Committed To AI This Christmas
This Christmas, Coca-Cola announced that, for the first time, its famed ‘Holidays Are Coming’ ad was to be made entirely with AI. Debuting in 1995 the ad remained a festive classic, as the brand’s iconic ‘trucks’ travelled through the winter snow accompanied by its catchy jingle. Javier Meza, president of marketing and Europe CMO at The Coca-Cola Company, and Islam ElDessouky, global VP of creative strategy and content at The Coca-Cola Company, spoke about why the brand has remade the ad entirely from AI and its established legacy with the technology.
3. Why Rory Sutherland Has Become an Unlikely TikTok Influencer
Rory Sutherland – one of the most recognisable personalities within advertising. His work for Ogilvy UK as vice chairman and founder of its behavioural science division has made him a known figure, however, reaching an influencer status on TikTok wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card. Some adland insiders discussed Sutherland’s newfound social media fame and what that meant for the industry.
2. Why Omnicom Is Acquiring IPG
Just missing out on top spot is off the back of recent events that had the entire industry talking: Omnicom acquiring IPG in a mega-merger deal, making it the largest ad network in the world. Expected to have over 100,000 employees serving under the ongoing Omnicom CEO and chair Jon Wren and Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm as co-presidents, all attention turned to what this means for the future. Creative Salon broke down five reasons why the deal happened and Ian Whittaker, managing director of Liberty Sky Consultants, shared his thoughts on the potential consolidation.
1."Here's To You, Ahab": 25 Years Since The Creation Of The Best Ad Ever Made
Creative Salon’s most read feature of 2024 was a 25th anniversary celebration of AMV BBDO’s iconic Guinness ‘Surfer’ ad. The ad continued to be labelled the greatest ad of all time despite how long since it graced our screens – and we, for one, agree. Here is a look at how the ad was made, why it remained such a staple piece for the perfect pint and asked some of the industry’s experts what lessons modern day advertising can learn from the masterpiece.