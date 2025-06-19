Canon's 'Created Different', Hellmann's 'Bring Out The Best' And More...
The best work, curated
19 June 2025
'Created different' for Canon by VCCP
Canon develops new integrated campaign with agency-of-record VCCP.
The new pan-European campaign by VCCP, aimed at re-establishing Canon as the go-to brand for a new generation of hybrid image-makers, this time connecting with high-profile creators.
'Bring Out The Best' for Hellmann's by Ogilvy UK and DAVID Madrid
Hellmann's Mayonnaise is building on its 100+ year legacy as the world’s No.1 mayonnaise brand with the launch of its new campaign, ‘Bring Out the Best,’ aimed at celebrating its enduring role in people's lives as a product that elevates any meal.
The campaign, which launched in June in the US, offers a humorous take on how Hellmann's makes any food delicious, with a taste that’s so distractingly good, you might just forget everything else. The campaign will run across TV, social media, digital advertising, and commerce.
'Great Ideas Travel' for Amex by Droga5
American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), a leading software and services company for travel, expense, and meetings & events, is taking a bold step forward by launching its first brand campaign: Great Ideas Travel.
The company is using relatable, human experiences to force a mindset shift on how individual travelers and business decision-makers think about business travel.
Rebrand for The Social Mobility Foundation by Revolt
Revolt was tasked with creating a modern brand that would support that charity’s engagement with a wide range of audiences, from conversations with the government about policy change through to talking with teenagers on social media. The design team at Revolt also had to contend with disparate design elements and a sub brand.
Revolt developed a brand identity guided by the principle that the Social Mobility Foundation has accessibility at its heart. This needed to be an evolution not a revolution, helping to further the charity’s ability to support and champion social mobility.
'Big Arch' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s officially welcomes a new icon to its menu: 'The Big Arch' - stacked with two 100% British and Irish beef patties, topped with white cheddar slices, crispy onions, fresh onions, shredded lettuce, crunchy pickles and smothered in the new signature Big Arch sauce.
The new global creative platform, developed by Leo Burnett UK for all markets, is centered around the fan truth that there are times when you’re hungry for McDonald’s and there are times when you’re really hungry for McDonald’s.