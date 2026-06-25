work of the week 25th june 2026

work of the week

Hilton celebrates fans, Argos Sparks A Toy Showdown, Hawkstone Takes A Leap, And More...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

25 June 2026

'Pop To Co-op' for Co-op by VCCP

Championing the supermarkets everyday convenience with authenticity, the campaign celebrates a new bold platform showing the nation to never compromise and the ease of popping to the Co-op.

Read more.

‘Emergency LOW‑GOS’ for NHS Blood and Transplant by Havas London

The OOH campaign calls attention to the urgency for people with vital blood types to come forward and donate now.

Read more.

  • NHS Blood and Transplant Havas

    1/2

  • NHS Transplant and Blood1

    2/2

'Celebrating English Spirit And German Management' for MINI by Serviceplan's House of Communication UK

Taking over an iconic mural space in Manchester, this campaign celebrates the joy of football and blends English passion with German precision, ahead of the World Cup 2026.

Read more.

'Don't Take Me Home' for Hilton by adam&eve\TBWA

Bringing the energy of match-day into the hotel experience, this campaign celebrates coming together to build anticipation and be close to the action, through fan rituals and excitement.

Read more.

'Kaleb's Leap' for Hawkstone by T&P

This campaign by the record-breaking beer and cider brand founded by Jeremy Clarkson reinforces the message that if something takes that much effort to create, it’s definitely worth saving.

Read more.

'This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Two Of Us' for Argos by T&P

Celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 this month, the campaign playfully captures Trevor going head-to-head with Toy Story’s Rex in a iconic showdown.

Read more.

  • toy story 5 argos

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.