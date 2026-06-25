work of the week
Hilton celebrates fans, Argos Sparks A Toy Showdown, Hawkstone Takes A Leap, And More...
The best work, curated
25 June 2026
'Pop To Co-op' for Co-op by VCCP
Championing the supermarkets everyday convenience with authenticity, the campaign celebrates a new bold platform showing the nation to never compromise and the ease of popping to the Co-op.
‘Emergency LOW‑GOS’ for NHS Blood and Transplant by Havas London
The OOH campaign calls attention to the urgency for people with vital blood types to come forward and donate now.
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'Celebrating English Spirit And German Management' for MINI by Serviceplan's House of Communication UK
Taking over an iconic mural space in Manchester, this campaign celebrates the joy of football and blends English passion with German precision, ahead of the World Cup 2026.
'Don't Take Me Home' for Hilton by adam&eve\TBWA
Bringing the energy of match-day into the hotel experience, this campaign celebrates coming together to build anticipation and be close to the action, through fan rituals and excitement.
'Kaleb's Leap' for Hawkstone by T&P
This campaign by the record-breaking beer and cider brand founded by Jeremy Clarkson reinforces the message that if something takes that much effort to create, it’s definitely worth saving.
'This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Two Of Us' for Argos by T&P
Celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 this month, the campaign playfully captures Trevor going head-to-head with Toy Story’s Rex in a iconic showdown.