Work of the week 4 June 2026

Paddy Power, EE, and O2's World Cup Warm Ups, Claude's Pattern of Thought & More

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

04 June 2026

'Pattern of Thought' for Claude by Mother

The latest work for the AI platform features Atlassian Williams F1 drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz. The first-of-its-kind campaign showcases the judgement, focus, and thrill drivers and team members experience.

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'EXTRA Full Moon' for EXTRA by Weber Shandwick

After appointing Stephen Libby as chief overthinking officer, the brand take to the streets to talk with the younger generations about the pressures of social media and online communication. Whether it's down to the mind being in overdrive or the power of a full moon bringing chaos, the campaign encourages people to take small everyday moments to reset, refocus, and take a breather.

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'Yes Boys' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas, and WPP Media

As the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations and ahead of the World Cup 2026, this campaign celebrates football communities as a powerfully positive tool against harmful online influences.

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'Nobody Does Football Better Than US' for Paddy Power by BBH London

With USA set to hosting the vast majority of the 104 games in the World Cup, an all-star cast is assembled in this campaign film to determine that England is the place to be for real football and to watch the spectacle that is the true British fans of the game.

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‘Find the beautiful game in beautiful places’ for O2 by VCCP

This campaign showcases the inclusive EU roaming the phone network has to offer, giving the freedom to customers to find the best spots to watch the football this summer.

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‘More than toys’ for Argos by T&P

The OOH campaign playfully challenges the toy retailers offerings and makes a bold statement by bringing everyday household items to the streets of London and turning them into oversized products.

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'Promise Codes' for Lime Bikes by The Or

The OOH campaign spread across London, Birmingham and Milton Keynes highlights how the brand is rewarding its riders with free ride minutes in exchange for typing out a written safety pledge in the app.

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'Crowns for Causes' for The Postcode Lottery and Strava by Leo UK

The popular fitness app teams up with The Postcode Lottery to launch its new challenge, turning exercise into charitable donations to great causes.

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'Quality Around The Corner' for Tesco by BBH London

This campaign reinforces the supermarkets mission to provide high quality produce by showcases the sources of where the food comes from, bringing care and expertise to the shelves.

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