Work Of The Week 21 May 2026

The Times' Windows To The Past, Cadbury's Squad Goals, McCains' Dad Jokes, and More...

the best work, curated

By Creative Salon

21 May 2026

'Style It Out' or Tesco's F&F by BBH London

The latest ad campaign for the clothing and homeware brand showcases how it can help customers navigate summer travel.

Read more here.

'Style Unpacked' for Woman's Tennis Association by Run Deep

The launch of the tennis- themed fashion series features four key players including Victoria Mboko and Camila Osorio.

Read more here.

  • Style Unpacked WTA Run Deep

'Rewards Grabber' for Coral by Wonderhood Studios

The bookmaker celebrates the 1980s arcade-inspired makeover of its gaming platform with the latest instalment of 'We’re Here For It'.

Read more here.

'Win For Your Squad' for Cadbury by VCCP

Featuring football stars Declan Rice, Lauren James, and Virgil van Dijk, the campaign is a nationwide initiative which aims to shift the focus from individual glory to collective celebration.

Read more here.

'Dad Joke' for McCains by adam&eve\TBWA

This latest through-the-line campaign encourages fathers of pre-teen sons to keep them close through laughter.

Read more here.

'Do Us A Flavour' TikTok Gameshow for Walkers by DEPT

Hosted by Poppy O'Toole and featuring a host of other creators who will between them decide the top two new flavours of crisps released by the brand.

Read more here.

'Crunchiest Ever' for Birdseye by Havas London

Featuring a striking oversize 3D special‑build billboard at the O2 Apollo Manchester, the wider multi‑channel campaign aims to remind families and fans why the Fish Finger remains one of the UK’s most recognisable and enduring household staples.

Read more here.

  • Birds Eye fish finger billboard

‘For Our Changing Times’ for The Times and The Sunday Times by T&P

The two week campaign uses Ai and mixed reality technology to transform DOOH into windows to the past.

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  • The Times Birmingham

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  • The Times Manchester

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