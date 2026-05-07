Work Of The Week
Disney+' Bedtime Stories, Anchor's Buttery Moment, M&S's Summer Of Love That, And More...
The best work, curated
07 May 2026
'Moving Starts Here' for Santander by Publicis Flame, featuring Saatchi & Saatchi
Ant and Dec are here again, this time in a moving van, talking straight at the camera about helping first time buyers take their first step on the property ladder.
'Ready for Anything' for Admiral by McCann Bristol
The well-loved Admiral and trusty sidekick Aflie are back in this campaign, bringing the calm and reassurance to excited holiday makers with the brands travel insurance.
'Il Fresco di Peroni' for Peroni by McCann
The immersive experience in Convent Garden showcased an Italian Renaissance-inspired optical illusion artwork that serves the perfect half pint of premium lager.
'It's Not Complicated' for Aldi Ireland by Pablo
The film brings clarity to the confusion of how the supermarket offers high quality items at such affordable prices by highlighting the simplicity in sourcing locally.
'Let's Get Absolutely Buttered' for Anchor by Havas London
The film watches a woman enjoy the moment with her buttery crumpet, loosing all senses of the disaster happening around her, highlighting the brands joyful comfort.
‘Get That Sun Club Feeling’ for The Sun by MOSAIC (VML x T&P)
The film captures the joy in everyday moments with The Sun Clubs Membership and its ultimate insider access and exclusive offers and experiences.
'Do I Look Like I Care?' for Genentech by BBH London
Following a mother who not only cares for her children, but also her own mother, just like the 16 million caregivers in the US, the film campaign shines a light on the struggle to balance everything and the complexity of emotions.
'Under The Bed' for Disney+ by VCCP
The heartwarming film follows the evolution of the different stories throughout a young boys life that show that a great story will never leave you memories.
'The Summer of Love That' by M&S by Mother
Amelia Dimoldenberg is now in charge of dishing out the compliments for the new M&S Summer collection.
‘Whatever Your Thing, We’re In’ for Starbucks Chilled by AMV BBDO
The film follows a main character and her own unique journey to the station, embracing the passion of life with all the energy in the world, thanks to her sidekick Starbucks Chilled.
'WTF Is Ranch?' for Hellmann's by Edelman
An edible billboard took centre stage at Kings Cross Station, encouraging commuters to take a taste and end the confusion.
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‘The Fine Print’ for Plan International by The Gate
The powerful campaign sheds a light on the issues women face and inequalities woman go through that are written into their life, from birth. It's a reminder to keep calling to action.