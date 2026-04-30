work of the week 30th april 2026

Tesco's Fruity Giant, Müller FRijj Shows The Power Of Absurdity, Toyota's Reliable Robot, And More...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

30 April 2026

'Imagine the Possibilities' for Toyota by T&P

A loveable robot takes centre stage in this campaign, which showcases an epic voyage, a friendship between imaginary friend and young girl, and how the All-New Toyota RAV4 becomes a championing companion.

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'Not Every Network...' for Vodafone Ireland by Grey London

The film campaign showcases real life connections being made possible through Vodafones connectivity and reliable experience.

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'Your Everyday Getaway' for Stokke by DEPT

The Norwegian brand puts the everyday in taking a holiday and makes a getaway with a little one feel a lot more easier, all thanks to their new YOYO Riviera collection.

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'The Unbearable Blazer' for Vanish by Havas London

The educational project highlights how neurodivergent students can feel in their own school uniform and how others can understand the sensory challenges through the brands own purposefully designed blazer with visceral sensory triggers.

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'Free Fruit & Veg For Schools' for Tesco by BBH

The playful campaign highlights the free Fruit & Veg for Schools programme with a fruity friendly giant travelling with his young companion, sharing little pieces of himself for children across the UK.

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‘Moos in Unexpected Places’ for Müller FRijj by VCCP

It's encouraged to embrace all crazy impulses and to enjoy something for the sake of it in this mischievous campaign showcasing to the nation the playful power of "the URjj".

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'Windows. Doors. No Drama' for Safestyle by The Gate

The film, 'No Nightmares', goes back in time to a 1960s housewife reacting to her not-so-pefect home with a loud cry, thats until the team at Safestyle step in to save the day and showcase their straightforward and reliable service.

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'Final Finishers' for CLIF bar by Ogilvy

The OOH campaign champions those who cam last place in the London Marathon and the determination it takes to keep on going, no matter what.

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  • cliff bar final finishers ogilvy

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