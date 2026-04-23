Work Of The Week
Müller Corner Knows What You Like, Burger King Champions The Post-Race Whopper, Columbia's Extreme Product Testing And More...
The best work, curated
23 April 2026
'Where Better Off Begins' for MoneySuperMarket by New Commercial Arts
David Tennant steps up as the eccentric head of training at the MoneySuperMarket Training Academy preparing new recruits to help the nation on their journey to better off, highlighting the new brand platform which focuses on helping people manage their money every day.
'A New Era of Banking' for Monzo by BBH Dublin
The playful campaign brings light to the launch of Monzo in Ireland, a breakthrough moment for the leading digital bank, and showcases the relatable reality of those with frustrations and the banks desire to solve those issues.
'You Know How You Like It' for Müller Corner by VCCP
The light-hearted campaign celebrates all the unique ways to enjoy the brands iconic split pot whilst ignoring the confused reactions of onlookers, celebrating individuality and nostalgia.
The School Food Project by BBH
Bite Back, Chefs in Schools, Jamie Oliver Group, School Food Matters, and The Food Foundation have joined forces together to create a new initiative to improve the quality of school meals across the UK.
'Your Little Slice of Joy In The Office' for Walkers X Heinz by VCCP
The latest part of the campaign embraces another way to enjoy Walkers in whatever joyful way, including a relatable everyday moment of pairing the brands crisps with Heinz mayonnaise in a lunchtime sandwich.
'It Starts With Listening' for Times Radio by MOSAIC T&P
In this striking campaign using close up imagery of the mouths of famous political figures, the film cuts through the noise and Times Radio positions itself as the place for in-depth debate, expert analysis and live news as it happens.
'Whopper of a Finish' for Burger King by BBH
In the second instalment of the “Foodfillment” brand platform, the burger chain showcases marathon runners indulging in their post-race Whopper and showcasing genuine moments of true food satisfaction.
'Be Smart. Get Wise.' for Wise by Ace of Hearts
The humorous film campaign shows that there are smarter ways to bank and brings to life the absurdity in dramatised but very relatable scenarios.
'Engineered for Whatever' for Columbia Sportswear by adam&eve\TBWA
The campaign showcases how the brands clothing gear is made to withstand the harshest environments by taking extreme rigorous tests
'Betray Your Go-To' for McDonald's by Leo UK
The campaign encourages fans to step away from their comfort choice and choose one the new range of McCripsys, making it the new go-to.
‘Make it a Reality’ for Marketreach by The Gate
Door drops are given the spotlight in this campaign, recognising their impact and makes fun of the saturated digital market with a grand reveal that grabs the audiences attention.
'Song Of The Earth' for Qiao Fu Da Yuan by Mother
Created for Earth day, the film sees a choir come together to perform on the land just before spring sowing begins.
'Irritate The Rainbow' for Skittles by adam&eve/TBWA
This campaign challenges fans to spot the mistake in these fun but flawed iconic candy rainbows
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