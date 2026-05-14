work of the week 14th may 2026

Coca-Cola's Football Moments, Mammut Introduces Cliff, Sophie Turner Drinks St Germain, and more...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

14 May 2026

'Take A Hike' for Mammut by DEPT

Powered by AI chatbot Cliff, the campaign encourages frustrated internet voices to swap their screens for the outdoors, to claim the benefits of being outside and stop the negativity online.

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'SENSORA' for The Brian Tumour Charity by VCCP Blue

The campaign created an immersive and fine dining experience, to celebrate all the senses and aim to raise awareness and funding for The Brain Tumour Charity.

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M&S Summer '26 Collection Launch Show by Mother

Casa del Compliments was the host of a runway show showcasing the brands summer collection and celebrating the season of 'love that'.

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‘Frida: The Making Of An Icon’ for Tate Modern by Aces of Hearts

The new partnership between Ace of Hearts and the iconic art gallery, Tate modern, come together to celebrate the unmissable show of the summer.

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  • Ace of Hearts Frida Tate Modern

'Time For A Coke' by Coca-Cola by WPP OpenX and Ogilvy UK

The campaign captures the spirit of football fans and the real intensity of the game an encourages fans to celebrate those moments with Coca-Cola' iconic beverage.

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'Delight In Life' for St-Germain by New Commercial Arts

Sophie Turner chases the clouds away to enjoy the simple moment of sunshine on a beach day, all why enjoying a summer spritz.

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'Push Like You're Pooing' for Andrex by FCB London

The campaign is part of the brands mission to have everyone 'Get Comfortable' with all things toileting, aiming to dismantle the stigma of the labour-poo while throwing away the shame and embarrassment.

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