Work Of The Week
Aldi Shows It's Not Complicated, Betfair Gets Nostalgic, Primark Gets Away and More...
The best work, curated
28 May 2026
'Its Not Complicated' for Aldi Ireland by Pablo
The Cooler Coat with all the special features, including hidden ice-pack pockets and ice-pop holders, is making its way to be the fashion staple for the summer.
'Strong Hair' for Nexxus by Gravity Road/Brandtech
Placing Christina Aguilera in an immersive experience using AI-generated projections on some of the grandest buildings, the campaign creates a striking architectural illusion.
'World Cup' for Betfair by Pablo London
At Betfair it's always about opinions, especially in football, and comedian Tom Davis is bringing all the dedicated fan voices together in this fun and nostalgic campaign.
'The Get Away' for Primark by VCCP
This cinematic film introduces the brand’s latest summer collection with iconic film tropes, with beautiful hotels, scenic coastlines, and the twist that every outfit looks effortlessly chic whilst being affordable.
'The First Pastry Toastie Billboard' for Ginsters by adam&eve\TBWA
Showcasing a wall of toasters in commuter hotspots, passerby's stopped to taste the brands new convenient lunch and champion the effortless appliance that helps make it at home.