work of the week 28th may 2026

Work Of The Week

Aldi Shows It's Not Complicated, Betfair Gets Nostalgic, Primark Gets Away and More...

The best work, curated

By Creative Salon

28 May 2026

'Its Not Complicated' for Aldi Ireland by Pablo

The Cooler Coat with all the special features, including hidden ice-pack pockets and ice-pop holders, is making its way to be the fashion staple for the summer.

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  • Coolest Coat Aldi

'Strong Hair' for Nexxus by Gravity Road/Brandtech

Placing Christina Aguilera in an immersive experience using AI-generated projections on some of the grandest buildings, the campaign creates a striking architectural illusion.

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  • Nexxus DOOH

'World Cup' for Betfair by Pablo London

At Betfair it's always about opinions, especially in football, and comedian Tom Davis is bringing all the dedicated fan voices together in this fun and nostalgic campaign.

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'The Get Away' for Primark by VCCP

This cinematic film introduces the brand’s latest summer collection with iconic film tropes, with beautiful hotels, scenic coastlines, and the twist that every outfit looks effortlessly chic whilst being affordable.

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'The First Pastry Toastie Billboard' for Ginsters by adam&eve\TBWA

Showcasing a wall of toasters in commuter hotspots, passerby's stopped to taste the brands new convenient lunch and champion the effortless appliance that helps make it at home.

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  • Pastry Toasties adam&eve\TBWA

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