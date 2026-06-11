Uber Eats, The New 'Martini Man', Allwyn, San Miguel, And More...
The best work, curated
11 June 2026
'Holiday Mirror' for San Miguel by Weber Shandwick
Bringing a ray of summer sunshine to the London streets, this campaign brings immersive reflective experience, urging passers-by to take a look at the holiday version of themselves.
‘Missing Pages’ for Ancestry by Weber Shandwick
Highlighting long-standing, significant gender bias in recorded history, this installation by the iconic Tower Bridge brings attention to the public to look at the female history closer to home and to reflect on the accomplishments of women throughout history.
‘Royal London Works For You’ for Royal London by VCCP
This campaign makes the customer the boss and creates an unexpected reversal that puts the brands customer-owned difference at the front of its brand identity.
'Lost Memorybilia' for Alzheimer's Society by New Commercial Arts
Marking 60 years since England’s 1966 legendary World Cup victory, the campaign serves as a vital reminder that dementia continues to steal the very core memories we all assume will be with us for life.
‘Leave Space’ for STAMMA by Iris London
The OOH campaign uses the big blank spaces as a bold statement to makes passer-bys notice the space and encourage them to embrace the silence. It is part of STAMMA's mission to work towards a world where people who stammer are heard, included, and able to speak without shame or stigma.
'Who Could Cook At A Time Like This?' for Uber Eats by Mother
Gordon Ramsay is on the hunt for those picking up a pan during penalties. This ad gives them the full iconic Ramsay berating and urges them to order takeaway instead.
'The Future of Pay' for DailyPay by Edelman
This campaign highlights how pay still follows a schedule that was established in the late 1930s, using iconic voice of Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd.
‘The Honest Dad Unboxing’ for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
Starring actor, comedian, and dad Tom Davis to help shoppers find the perfect gift that dads actually want for father's day, this campaign spotlights the brand as the place to go.
'One ticket. Two chances to win.' for Allwyn and Lotto by VCCP
This campaign reveals the biggest change to the classic lottery game, now giving players two chances to win in every draw, all for the same price and with the same number of balls to choose from.
'Frida: The Making of an Icon' for Tate Modern by Ace of Hearts
This teaser campaign reveals a glimpse of the iconic artist Frida Kahlo and her work for the gallery’s much anticipated exhibition coming this summer.
'The Martini Man' for Martini by New Commercial Arts
Jonathan Bailey brings a fresh energy to the iconic role, defining the signature style, Italian culture, and charm of the brand.
'Where Beauty Meets The Battle' for The All England Lawn Tennis Club by VCCP
Magic and intensity are captured in this cinematic campaign, bringing on the anticipation for the Wimbledon Championships in London.
‘Serious Delivery’ for Tesco by BBH London
This cinematic campaign brings the drama of 'Whoosh' and highlights how important each delivery is to every delivery driver, no matter what the customer orders.