Boots Champions The 'Back Of The Neck', EE Gets Ahead Of The Rush, EasyJet Makes Customers 'Drop Everything', And More...
The best work, curated
18 June 2026
'Gigaclear Goes Further' for Gigaclear by The Gate
This campaign champions the the broadband provider's mission to go above and beyond to provide full fibre, faster speeds, and better WiFi connectivity to rural Britain.
'Social Circles' for Fever-Tree by Wonderhood Makers
This campaign captures a 360° of people coming together for special moments and portrays effortless connections with friends and families, all brought together and enjoying the brand's range of products, whichever way they prefer.
Smartphone Free Childhood
Brining a 2026 twist to a classic 1990's video-shop, this campaign highlights the real dangers of what children are consuming online.
'Spicy but not THAT spicy' for Philadelphia by Ogilvy UK
Inspired by the viral social media trend #BookTok, the campaign blends food and playful fiction to introduce the brands new Mexican style flavour.
'Back of the Neck' for Boots by WPP's The Pharm and led by VML
This campaign highlights the importance of keeping protected against sun damage and encourages the nation to think ‘Back of the Neck’ whilst applying sun-screen during this summer of football.
'Get Out Of The Everyday. Get Into Teaching' for The Department For Education by M&C Saatchi
This campaign is designed to highlight the emotional reality of teaching and captures dynamic choreography reflecting the confidence, autonomy, and possibility teaching can bring.
'Drop Everything' for EasyJet by DEPT and T&P
Showcasing the brand's new easier way to book a last minute flight, while championing the ability to enjoy a spontaneous getaway.
'The Nation's Biggest Network' for Vodafone by Leo UK
The campaign captures the emotion in everyday moments and highlights the brands mission to provide connectivity for everyone.
'Play Stations' for Department for Education by Havas London
This interactive DOOH campaign invites passerby's to interact with young children on the screen through motion-based gameplay and highlighting the joy and vital role of early year educators.
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'Olé, Olé, Olé' for Sainsbury's by New Commercial Arts
This OOH campaign captures the buzz for the World Cup this summer turning the ultimate match-day snacks into football chants.
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'Get The Edge' for EE by Publicis featuring Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas
The phone network captures moments of joy from customers using the brands most powerful and reliable form of 5G connectivity.
'With Time Comes Taste' for Schweppes by Ogilvy
This campaign celebrates the brands new global platform encouraging consumers to slow down and savour small moments this summer.