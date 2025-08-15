Sainsbury's Celebrates Wayne, EE Protects Teens and YourVolkswagen Returns

'First Day' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi

The campaign has been released to promote the network's dedicated 'Safer Sims' smartphone plans for under-18s, designed to support young people at different stages of their digital development.

The campaign leads with a film set on the first day of school to showcase the pivotal moment when a parent hands their child a smartphone for the first time and the sliding doors impact it could have on them.

Read more.