Sainsbury's Celebrates Wayne, EE Protects Teens and YourVolkswagen Returns

'First Day' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
The campaign has been released to promote the network's dedicated 'Safer Sims' smartphone plans for under-18s, designed to support young people at different stages of their digital development.
The campaign leads with a film set on the first day of school to showcase the pivotal moment when a parent hands their child a smartphone for the first time and the sliding doors impact it could have on them.
'YourVolkswagen' for Volkswagen by adam&eveDDB
The next phase of the ‘YourVolkswagen’ brand platform is a social-first campaign, telling the thumb-stopping stories of real-life fans and their love for the iconic brand.
It celebrates the enduring role of the brand in the lives of its drivers and fans, by spotlighting real Volkswagen drivers who tell the true and authentic stories of why the car marque means so much to them.
'Just Add Science' for Liquid I.V. by Edelman
Liquid I.V' has launched a selection of “Just Add Science” billboards which riff on the UK’s trust in science and self-deprecating humour.
The out-of-home campaign aimed to immerse London in the Liquid I.V. brand both visually and contextually by leveraging dynamic, data-driven triggers aligned with peak summer behaviours.
'Waynesbury's' for Sainsbury's by NCA
A new campaign from New Commercial Arts showcases how Sainsbury’s give you personalised discounts on the things you love with Your Nectar Prices
The ad is a continuation of Sainsbury's commitment to provide 'Good food for all of us' - offering access to innovative and affordable, great-tasting food for every customer.
'Near or Far' for O2 by VCCP
The latest installment of the network's 'Essential For Living' campaign sets out to highlight O2’s category-leading coverage and ongoing commitment to infrastructure investment.
At its heart is a 40” spot that sees a daughter call her father to share some heartwarming news: she got her dream job as a teacher. With the father in an extremely remote location in Wales, the film aims to show that even when distance is between you, O2’s network enables those all-important moments you wouldn’t want to miss.