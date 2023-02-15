NCA launches debut campaign for Quidco

Shot from the perspective of a doorbell camera, we watch a series of heroic posties deliver the icons of online shopping to your front door; not just delivering parcels, but cash-back too.

The film was directed by Alicia MacDonald through Missing Link Film. The campaign is running across social, online video, and BVOD and is live from the 15th Feb.

Lis Blair, Group Chief Customer Officer, Moneysupermarket Group said: “We’re all trying to make our money go further and earning cashback on your shopping can really help. It doesn’t matter what you’re buying – your weekly food shop, something to make your bathroom more spa like, or that long saved for holiday – with 5000 retailers on Quidco you can earn cashback on it.

We’re excited to be working with NCA and UM to help more people discover the power of cashback, and to highlight the oftenunsung heroes of online shopping who brave not only the weather, but a host of other unexpected surprises to deliver our shopping.”

James Murphy, founder and CEO of New Commercial Arts said: “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Moneysupermarket Group, with the Quidco brand. Helping households save money has never been more important, so it’s a great opportunity to relaunch one of the UK’s leading cashback sites. We look forward to working further with the brand on both creative communications and its core customer experience.”

Credits

Group Chief Customer Officer: Lis Blair

Head of Brand Marketing: Mel Stonier

Brand Managers: Ella Harthman, Rebecca Williamson & David Akinwunmi

Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield

Founder, CEO: James Murphy

Founder, CSO: David Golding

Creative team: Alicia Job & Jess Pacey

Business Director: James Derrick

Senior Account Director: Emily Ross

Account Manager: Zahra Banday

Strategist: John Blight

Director of Production: Matt Craigie Atherton

Producer: Katie Wellbelove

Production Company: Missing Link Film

Director: Alicia MacDonald

Producer: Ben Link

Exec Producer: Heather Link

DoP: Jamie Cairney

Editing Company: Work Editorial

Editor: Rachael Spann

Edit Assistant: Rebecca Quinn

Edit Producer: Lola Cookman

Post-Production: Coffee&TV

Post Producer: Thom Godsill

Audio post production: No8 & King Lear Sound

Sound designers: James Benn / Jack Sedgwick

Music Supervision: Manderley / Sean Craigie Atherton

UM Media: Adam Morton, Danica Luhrs, Natasha Cochrane, Toby Harper & Ella Saw