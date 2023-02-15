NCA launches debut campaign for Quidco
The "It Pays To Quidco" spot marks NCA's expanded remit with Moneysupermarket Group
15 February 2023
NCA has expanded its remit with Moneysupermarket Group; picking up the Quidco account and kicking off the relationship with a new campaign “It Pays To Quidco”.
Shot from the perspective of a doorbell camera, we watch a series of heroic posties deliver the icons of online shopping to your front door; not just delivering parcels, but cash-back too.
The film was directed by Alicia MacDonald through Missing Link Film. The campaign is running across social, online video, and BVOD and is live from the 15th Feb.
Lis Blair, Group Chief Customer Officer, Moneysupermarket Group said: “We’re all trying to make our money go further and earning cashback on your shopping can really help. It doesn’t matter what you’re buying – your weekly food shop, something to make your bathroom more spa like, or that long saved for holiday – with 5000 retailers on Quidco you can earn cashback on it.
We’re excited to be working with NCA and UM to help more people discover the power of cashback, and to highlight the oftenunsung heroes of online shopping who brave not only the weather, but a host of other unexpected surprises to deliver our shopping.”
James Murphy, founder and CEO of New Commercial Arts said: “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Moneysupermarket Group, with the Quidco brand. Helping households save money has never been more important, so it’s a great opportunity to relaunch one of the UK’s leading cashback sites. We look forward to working further with the brand on both creative communications and its core customer experience.”
Credits
Group Chief Customer Officer: Lis Blair
Head of Brand Marketing: Mel Stonier
Brand Managers: Ella Harthman, Rebecca Williamson & David Akinwunmi
Founder, CCO: Ian Heartfield
Founder, CEO: James Murphy
Founder, CSO: David Golding
Creative team: Alicia Job & Jess Pacey
Business Director: James Derrick
Senior Account Director: Emily Ross
Account Manager: Zahra Banday
Strategist: John Blight
Director of Production: Matt Craigie Atherton
Producer: Katie Wellbelove
Production Company: Missing Link Film
Director: Alicia MacDonald
Producer: Ben Link
Exec Producer: Heather Link
DoP: Jamie Cairney
Editing Company: Work Editorial
Editor: Rachael Spann
Edit Assistant: Rebecca Quinn
Edit Producer: Lola Cookman
Post-Production: Coffee&TV
Post Producer: Thom Godsill
Audio post production: No8 & King Lear Sound
Sound designers: James Benn / Jack Sedgwick
Music Supervision: Manderley / Sean Craigie Atherton
UM Media: Adam Morton, Danica Luhrs, Natasha Cochrane, Toby Harper & Ella Saw