Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
25 July 2024
'Cheeky Controller' for Deadpool And Xbox by McCann London
In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ 'Deadpool & Wolverine' coming to theaters on July 26, Deadpool himself has teamed up with Xbox to design a custom Xbox Wireless Controller that everyone will want to get their hands on. Modeled after Deadpool’s much-discussed, perfectly rounded tush, the Deadpool-designed controller is available for one lucky fan to enter for a chance to win via a global sweepstakes alongside other custom Xbox hardware.
'Has Kevin Met His Match' for Aldi by McCann
To celebrate Aldi’s 10-year partnership with Team GB and ParalympicsGB, Kevin the Carrot has made an unseasonal appearance on the nation’s screens as he joins the British athletes in the run-up to the Paris 2024 Games. Marking the first time the character has appeared in a hero campaign outside of a Christmas campaign in the UK, Kevin, has made an early return to support Team GB and ParalympicsGB.
'Paris 2024' for Allwyn by Leo Burnett
Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery, has partnered with Leo Burnett UK and media agency Hearts & Science for "Paris 2024," a campaign that embodies the brand's promise of "Changing Lives Every Day." This initiative showcases how National Lottery funding supports the dreams of Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes. Launching the National Lottery brand promise, ‘Changing Lives Every Day’, the uplifting campaign aims to inspire the nation and raise awareness about the collective power of National Lottery players and the unique role that it plays in supporting the dreams of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
'Golden Venues' for Corona by Grey London and Weber Shandwick
Global beer sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Corona Cero has brought the seats from Paris 2024 venues Champ de Mars, Grand Palais and Le Concorde to iconic travel destinations across four continents. The initiative, created by Grey London - with PR handled by Weber Shandwick, invites fans to reconnect with nature and hopes gives them the opportunity to embrace their own 'Golden Moments' every day as part of Corona Cero’s ‘For Every Golden Moment’ platform.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
'Change Needs You' for The Metropolitan Police by Pablo and Unlimited
Pablo and Unlimited have launched their first campaign for the Metropolitan Police since winning the account in January 2024 focusing on a recruitment drive for new Police Constables. The 'New Met for London' plan aims to transform the Metropolitan Police Service, with Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley putting change at the centre of his vision: “We must change for our communities and we must change for our officers and staff who serve them." ‘Change’ was therefore the perfect theme for the new recruitment campaign for The Met; referencing both the positive difference potential recruits could make to their lives and to their communities, as well as being part of an organisation that is changing and improving as well.
‘My Cadbury Era’ for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadbury and VCCP London's campaign activation and Gen-AI powered tool named ‘My Cadbury Era’ places public users in classic Cadbury posters to celebrate its 200 year heritage. Building on the 'Yours For 200 Years' campaign, which celebrates Cadbury’s 200th anniversary and its long-standing relationship with the British public, VCCP’s digital experience agency Bernadette has created the free tool to let people place themselves at the heart of Cadbury history.
'Make Money Work For You, Kids World' for Barclays by BBH
Barclays latest iteration of its 'Make Money Work For You' brand platform, created by BBH London, explores the idea that the public's relationship with money begins from the age of seven. The aim of the 'Kids World' ad, which sees children behave like adults, is to highlight the idea that Barclays is ready to help customers start a new relationship with banking, regardless of age.
'A Good Way To Bank' for Nationwide by New Commercial Arts,
Nationwide and New Commercial Arts have continued their ‘A Good Way to Bank’ campaign, by centring the latest iteration on the company's 'Fairer Share Payment'. This year saw nearly four million Nationwide members receive a share of the bank's profits, with £100 being paid directly into current accounts of eligible members last month. The 50-second film, set on a golf course, sees West return to the role of ‘The Boss’ of fictional A.N.Y Bank.
'Operation Back To School' for Very by The Gate
'Operation Back to School,' from retailer Very, is aimed at making the back-to-school shopping experience effortless for parents. This initiative, developed in collaboration with The Gate, leverages Very’s brand platform ‘Let’s Make It Sparkle,’ and features the retailer’s signature flamingos, to create a unique and seamless shopping journey. The new campaign tells the story of super mums and dads, embodied by flamingos Kerry and Cherry, along with their flamingo children Rosa, Otis, and Coral.
'Anatomy of a Champion' for Figs by Mother
Global medical apparel brand Figs has created a campaign with Mother titled 'Anatomy of a Champion' to celebrate the Team USA Medical Team at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. The brand becomes the first to outfit the over 250 healthcare professionals supporting Team USA athletes, marking a historic milestone in the world of healthcare and sports. With the tagline, 'It takes heart to build bodies that break records', Figs’ campaign centres around a film that portrays the USA Medical Team as the builders of record-breaking bodies.