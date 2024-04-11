Work Of The Week

With over half of NHS workers suffering from poor mental health and with one in four NHS staff having considered suicide , the new campaign underlines how, in many cases, NHS staff are sicker than the patients they are treating. A 2-minute spot shows CCTV footage of different NHS workers breaking down in moments when they believe they are alone and nobody can witness their true emotional state. We see workers putting on a brave face and getting back to work as if nothing is wrong - an upsetting reality that emphasises how the need for support is more urgent than ever. The film ends with an appeal to donate to Frontline19 so that they can provide the support NHS workers desperately need.