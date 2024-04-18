Work Of The Week
18 April 2024
'A Little More Mmm' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett UK’s latest creative work, titled ‘A Little More Mmm’ highlights improvements made to some of its most iconic menu items. It is the first time in McDonald’s history in the UK that changes have been made to its classic burgers. ‘A little more Mmm’ is how McDonald's aims to encapsulate the improvements it has made to its core burgers with a new campaign that targets consumer taste buds. However, they will find it difficult to decide just what has changed.
'Princesses on Periods' for Bayer by MullenLowe
Bayer and Dorival partnered with MullenLowe to create Princesses on Periods, a content platform that features classic princesses reimagined as modern young girls, unafraid to use their voices to tell other teenagers the full story of periods. In these tales, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella aren’t stuck in castles talking to animals; they’re going to school, having fun with their friends, gaming on Twitch, sharing makeup tips and playlists… just living their best lives – and also, getting their periods. The content platform uses search data and social listening to identify and respond to the most frequently asked questions regarding periods, with each princess providing credible advice on topics ranging from understanding the menstrual cycle, navigating PMS and solutions to pain.
‘Discovery Days’ for Dairylea And Trainline by VCCP London
Mondelez-owned cheese brand Dairylea has unveiled ‘Discovery Days’, an integrated campaign in partnership with Trainline. The vast, multi-platform campaign, launched in collaboration with the brand's global creative agency of record VCCP London, Publicis Media and Channel 4, aims to highlight the importance of children’s unstructured play. ‘Dairylea Discovery Days’ aims to help families to provide their children with more opportunities for essential development and happiness, after new research found that three-quarters of UK children (75 per cent) express their greatest happiness when they have the freedom to play in their own way.
'Cats Lose Their Cool' for Temptations by adam&eveDDB
Mars Petcare brand Temptations has expanded its offerings with two new product launches, Temptations Lickable Spoons treats and Temptations Wet Cat Food that are that are 'purrrfect' for enhancing mealtime and creating new bonding experiences. With the launch of these two new irresistible products, the brand has launched ad campaigns for each, building upon their 'Cats lose their cool' brand platform - led by creative agency adam&eveDDB London.
'Bring The Energy' for Lucozade by adam&eveDDB
Lucozade and adam&eveDDB have unveiled a major campaign and brand platform bringing together Lucozade’s iconic Energy and Sport drinks for the first time in the brand’s 97-year-history. The new masterbrand platform, 'Bring the Energy' is a rallying call that shows how Lucozade helps people to rise to the challenge and to move with energy in the moments that matter to them. It is designed to shape every facet of Lucozade’s business and marks a significant organisational shift for the iconic British drinks brand.
‘You Already Vote, So Vote’ for My Life My Say by Ogilvy UK
Creative agency Ogilvy UK and charity My Life My Say have unveiled an integrated campaign to encourage young Brits to register to vote ahead of the upcoming voter registration deadline. Elections across the UK are fast approaching, with critical local and mayoral elections taking place on 2 May. But people in the UK must be registered to vote in the London elections, and the registration deadline closed at midnight, Tuesday 16 April.
'Love What You Love, By You' for Diet Coke by Studio X
Diet Coke has put its unwaveringly loyal fans at the centre of its new advertising campaign, 'Love What You Love, By You' to celebrate consumers love of their iconic 'Diet Coke' break and being unapologetically themselves. The iconic brand has revealed two new ads, Diet Coke Breaks Inspired by You, directed by award-winning Marie Schuller, which are now live across TV, VOD, OOH, cinema and online. The adverts follow Diet Coke fans as they navigate their everyday lives, and how they get to sip, savour and relish their beloved Diet Coke.
'Spring Fresh' for Sainsbury's by NCA
New Commercial Arts' third instalment of the brand promise, 'Good Food For All Of Us’ and campaign 'Hey Sainsbury's', sees staff making suggestions about fresh seasonal produce and sharing new season meal ideas. Continuing the theme of celebrity cameos, Clare Balding features in the 'Spring Fresh' ad recommending a tasty Tuesday night supper. The spot also features the track “Start” by The Jam.
'Love is Messy' for Plenty by AMV BBDO
Kicking off this year's wedding season, Essity’s kitchen roll brand, Plenty, has encouraged the nation to commit to clean for each other through a campaign showing real couples making “vows to clean” at their weddings, reframing cleaning as part of the foundation of a long and happy relationship.
'Smear Campaign' for COPI by AMV BBDO
In a UK election year when the power of voter opinion is at its peak, creative industry alliance Central Office of Public Interest (COPI) are galvanising the public to help prevent sewage dumping once and for all – with help from the exact same effluent water companies are dumping into British waters. The 'Smear Campaign', developed by AMV BBDO, draws attention to the personal impact of sewage dumping in an unmissable way, using a hyper-realistic font made from excrement and other raw sewage products in all its revolting glory to ‘smear’ those responsible.
'Humans called Cat' for Dreamies by adam&eveDDB
Mars-owned cat treats brand, Dreamies, is calling on humans called Cat to get involved in its latest campaign to demonstrate that no real cat can resist the pull of Dreamies cat treats. In light of research which claims that 95 per cent of cats find Dreamies treats irresistible, the new campaign created by Adam&Eve/DDB sets out to prove that any cat that doesn’t love Dreamies treats, must not be a cat at all. In fact, the 5 per cent of cats that don’t go crazy for Dreamies treats, must be humans called Cat.
'Perfect Teeth Are Just Healthy Teeth' for Aquafresh by Grey London
Aquafresh and Grey London have joined forces to empower all kinds of teeth; from bucky gaps to snaggle tooths to tinsel-teeth, and everything in between. Renowned British creative Rankin photographed primary school children proudly showing their healthy teeth for the campaign which can be seen across OOH and social. The campaign also sought to explore and prototype concept toothbrushes — “The Newfanglers Brushes” — where we are exploring unique brushes with names like Fangtastic and Gap Getter.