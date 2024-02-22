Work Of The Week

Hellmann's has unveiled a campaign to combat the fact that, around the world, currently a third of all food for human consumption is wasted. This behaviour is now being replicated in video games too, where gamers are incentivised to drop food when they run out of inventory space, as it is the lowest value item. As a brand on a mission to make taste not waste, Hellmann’s spotted an opportunity to clear the galaxy of food waste wherever we see it. That’s why Hellmann’s is entering a well-known galaxy with three Twitch creators to help reduce digital food waste and calling on all gamers to join the mission.