Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week
The best creative, curated
22 February 2024
'Stop! Think Fraud' for UK Home Office by FCB London
A major government campaign to transform the fight against Fraud has launched across multiple channels. Stop! Think Fraud has been created by FCB London for Home Office to tackle the issue of fraud awareness with a single, unified strategy, providing consistent, clear, and robust advice to the public for the first time. It is being backed by leading counter fraud experts and organisations across law enforcement, tech, banking, telecoms, and the third sector.
'UNXPECTD FM' for Think! by VML
The Department for Transport has unveiled a campaign for Think!. The audio-focused work aims to encourage young drivers - and particularly young men - to drive to the limits and conditions of rural roads in the UK. UNXPECTD FM, developed by integrated creative agency VML UK, sees a life-saving ‘pirate radio station’ tune into drivers' cars when rural road conditions get sketchy. Through exciting talent and audio content targeted in real-time, the work will take over young drivers' airwaves to capture the attention of this notoriously hard-to-reach audience.
'The Big Trade-In' for Currys by AMV BBDO
Tech retailers Currys is set to make a splash with its latest trade-in and recycling campaign by AMV BBDO and Spark Foundry. Raising awareness of a number of ‘enhanced’ trade-in offers that will see Currys payout above-market prices to customers for old TVs, smartphones and domestic appliances, the work positions Currys as the destination for electricals recycling. In each of the spots, consumers are urged to embrace more circular buying behaviours by trading in old pieces of tech that they no longer need in a Currys store, unlocking great discounts whilst reducing the volume of e-waste going to landfill.
‘Whatever your goals, let’s get going' for Natwest by The&Partnership
NatWest has unveiled its first Team GB ad campaign in the run up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. ‘Whatever your goals, let’s get going’, marks the first in a program of activity supporting NatWest’s partnership with Team GB. The new campaign builds on the bank’s 'Tomorrow Begins Today' platform – inspiring the nation to take action today for a better tomorrow, while also encouraging people to get behind Team GB in the run up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
‘Business versus Pleasure’ for American Express by Dentsu Creative
American Express has unveiled a campaign for its Business Cards in the UK that reveals the many ways that business owners can enjoy rewards for their business spending. The work is part of American Express' focus on providing Powerful Backing to their business customers and will run across TV, BVOD, OLV, digital display, social media, OOH and radio, the campaign builds on the ‘Business versus Pleasure’ theme first featured in Amex’s popular advert, ‘The Mullet’, in 2022.
Burger King Delivery by BBH London
Burger King UK has released two spots named 'Climbing' and 'Surgery', both created by BBH London. The ads see customers tuck into the burger chain's offerings at atypical moments - during a climb and in the midst of surgery. When asked where they got the burgers from, it is brought to the viewers attention that the food was delivered by Burger King.
'No Space for Food Waste' for Hellmann’s by Edelman
Hellmann's has unveiled a campaign to combat the fact that, around the world, currently a third of all food for human consumption is wasted. This behaviour is now being replicated in video games too, where gamers are incentivised to drop food when they run out of inventory space, as it is the lowest value item. As a brand on a mission to make taste not waste, Hellmann’s spotted an opportunity to clear the galaxy of food waste wherever we see it. That’s why Hellmann’s is entering a well-known galaxy with three Twitch creators to help reduce digital food waste and calling on all gamers to join the mission.
'Vow To Clean' for Essity by AMV BBDO
Because love is messy, Essity’s kitchen roll brand Plenty is proposing that “those three words we long to hear” are in fact “I’ll clean up”. Research reveals that British couples see cleaning as a desired act of love and that partners who clean for each other enjoy stronger relationships. So, in this new integrated campaign by AMV BBDO, Plenty suggests we ditch the expensive gifts or the petrol station bouquet, and turn our partner on by rolling up our sleeves and getting our scrub-on. To encourage this enduring behaviour change, Plenty is launching “Vow To Clean”, offering a lucky couple the chance to win a free wedding ceremony when they commit to cleaning in their wedding vows.
'Right To Rehab' by Pablo
A major billboard and digital radio campaign has been launched by creative agency Pablo and intensive care rehabilitation nurse Kate Tantam, calling for an end to the postcode lottery for NHS rehabilitation services that help people recover from the likes of car crashes, cancer or strokes. There is currently no guaranteed access to this vital care. To highlight just how important rehab is and to help end this postcode lottery, the Pablo team travelled to rehab centres, hospitals and intensive care units in Plymouth and documented a series of ‘patient firsts.'
'#GetPearedUp' for Lynx by MullenLowe
MullenLowe UK has launched its latest social-first campaign with the number one men’s fragrance brand in the world, Lynx. #GetPearedUp is about encouraging guys to get closer to others in fun and irreverent way this Valentine’s Day. In a world where guys are detached from a lack of relationships, Lynx recognises that guys crave intimacy. MullenLowe was tasked with creating a campaign that highlights this insight in a fun and humourous way while increasing brand sentiment.