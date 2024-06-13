Work of the Week
13 June 2024
'Nature Deserves Justice' for ICC Recognition of Ecocide as a Global Crime by St Luke's
Championing the recognition of ecocide as an international crime by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Steven Lacey, owner of Outsiders Insight and St Luke's have kick started its “Nature Demands Justice” work on social media.
The campaign will mark the anniversary of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, which laid waste to hundreds of square miles of natural habitat and poisoned waterways.
'Make It Yours' for McDonald's by Leo Burnett UK
McDonald’s and Leo Burnett UK have collaborated with 16-24 year-olds to create a campaign that aims to convey the brand’s role in British youth culture. The minute-long ad showcases the unique way young adults have naturally taken ownership of the brand and celebrates the many ways they have made an invite to McDonald’s all their own.
' 'Til I Died' for British Heart Foundation by Saatchi & Saatchi
Ahead of the kick off of the UEFA Euros 2024, Saatchi & Saatchi has worked with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) to create a new project that commemorates the lives of 12 young football fans whose lives were tragically ended by heart disease.
The work marks a broader campaign to emphasise the critical need for heart research funding by spotlighting the unfulfilled dreams and aspirations of those affected.
'Right Side of Hustle' for Barclaycard by Droga5
Barclaycard Payments has satirised business influencers who push the idea that small businesses can only succeed through toxic levels of hustling in a new campaign by Droga5, a part of Accenture Song, the first the brand has run on TikTok.
'Always Like Never Before' for The All England Lawn Tennis Club by McCann London
The All England Lawn Tennis Club has released its annual trailer in anticipation of The Championships, Wimbledon, which will be staged from 1-14 July. Created by and McCann London, the film 'Always Like Never Before' features a series of historic frozen-in-time moments from SW19 that are simply unforgettable.
Rebrand for airup by Mother Design
Independent branding and design studio Mother Design has unveiled air up’s first rebrand since its original launch in 2019, as it seeks to bolster its position as a beverage industry leader answering new consumer needs, and drive global expansion.
The brand’s unique Scentaste proposition - flavour through scent - means that when you drink from an air up bottle, your brain perceives flavour, but you are drinking water, with all the natural flavours you crave but without sugar or additives.
'What Do We Get?' for Sainsbury's by NCA
The latest iteration of the ‘Hey Sainsbury’s’ campaign from New Commercial Arts (NCA) aims to help the retailer serve up a great summer for everyone.
'No one beats us to the Euros' for talkSPORT by Pulse Creative
News UK radio brand talkSport aims to celebrate its coverage of UEFA Euro 2024 while taking a friendly dig at the Germans in the process.
Created by News UK’s dedicated agency, Pulse Creative, the cheeky social film opens on a shot of the iconic Brandenburg Gate covered by a branded towel that reads “No one beats us to the Euros” - alluding to the famous trope about Germans and sun loungers.
'Extra Lecture Lounge' for Mars by T&Pm
Chewing gum helps students take a few moments for themselves; giving them the space to refresh and recentre. To give them something a little extra T&Pm, Mars Wrigley and Australian- based technology studio Kopi Su created an AI tool that blends any lecture recording with a soothing lofi beat – making lecture content easier to absorb and retain for students.
A working prototype of the platform – developed with a cohort of 200 neurodiverse students – allows users to upload any lecture file and turn it into a chill lofi track. Initial research showed a ‘positivity rating’ of 4/5 and even more encouragingly, ‘likelihood to use the tool’ also rated at 4/5, indicating strong potential for the tool to trigger widespread behaviour change amongst neurodivergent students.