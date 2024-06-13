Work of the Week

'Nature Deserves Justice' for ICC Recognition of Ecocide as a Global Crime by St Luke's

Championing the recognition of ecocide as an international crime by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Steven Lacey, owner of Outsiders Insight and St Luke's have kick started its “Nature Demands Justice” work on social media.

The campaign will mark the anniversary of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, which laid waste to hundreds of square miles of natural habitat and poisoned waterways.