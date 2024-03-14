Work Of The Week
14 March 2024
'The Bubl Generator & Copy Checker' for Virgin Media O2 by faith at VCCP
Faith, VCCP’s AI creative agency, has launched AI-enabled tools for their founding client, O2 - extending the practical use of Gen-AI in marketing communications beyond concepting into creating. The Bubl Generator creates custom imagery of O2’s brand character Bubl based on client prompts, so it can be used in channels where cost or time constraints previously limited its use. The second Gen-AI tool, The Copy Checker, focuses on the tonal consistency of the brand’s written marketing communications.
‘The Grit’ for Amazon by adam&eveDDB
Amazon has kicked off a European-wide brand campaign where real players take centre stage, showing their passion, tenacity and camaraderie. The multi-channel campaign is rooted in the insight that playing women’s football unleashes confidence and self-assurance, on and off the pitch, and the first spot, ‘The Grit’, encapsulates that it is the women and girls of today bringing the ‘grit’ to the beautiful game… with Amazon playing a supporting role by bringing a wide selection of quality products that they need to play, train, recover and celebrate.
Makes Any Bottle A Bottle Of Dettol by McCann London
McCann London has launched a campaign entitled 'Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol', for Dettol - the hygiene brand owned by Reckitt - highlighting that any 750ml trigger bottle can become a bottle of Dettol with the brand's new refill range. Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol shows consumers in a cheeky tone that any 750ml trigger bottle they have lying around the house can be turned into a bottle of Dettol and has been created to show that refilling does not have to be confusing. The campaign playfully depicts a solution to a real consumer convenience problem; uptake is low because there is a perceived ‘hassle’ barrier with 22 per cent of consumers referencing hassle as number one barrier outside of cost and distribution (Tesco Media and Insight Platform 2022).
‘We’ve Got Your Back’ for BT by adam&eveDDB
BT Group has unveiled a platform for its BT brand, celebrating the range of businesses it supports and the confidence it gives them to thrive in a digital world. The integrated campaign and brand platform, ‘We’ve Got Your Back’, is adam&eveDDB’s inaugural piece of work since winning BT Group’s B2B brief in February 2023. It showcases BT’s support for every type of business, from the person just starting out at their kitchen table, to major multi-nationals and critical public services. Recognising that today, every business is a digital business, the campaign celebrates BT as a partner rather than a supplier, providing the rock-solid digital foundation businesses need to succeed and prepare themselves for whatever comes next.
'The Lucky Dragon' for HP Inc., Wrexham AFC and nonprofit NABU by Edelman
HP Inc., Wrexham AFC and nonprofit NABU have released 'The Lucky Dragon', a bilingual Welsh-English children’s book, available for download on World Book Day (7 March). The book aims to inspire Welsh children through digitally accessible and culturally relevant literature, aligning with HP and NABU’s efforts to bridge the digital divide through literacy. “Accelerating digital equity means going beyond providing technology and focusing on the broader ecosystem, which includes literacy as a foundational building block,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc., and Director, HP Foundation.
'UNFINISHED' for EE by Saatchi & Saatchi
To mark International Women’s Day (8 March), EE has enlisted former Lioness striker Ellen White to launch UNFINISHED, a memoir with a very important difference. The book, penned by Ellen, tells the story of her journey into the sport - but abruptly stops short after just 21 pages at the former England captain’s teenage years, the age that many girls across the UK drop out of sport. By stopping Ellen’s story in her teenage years, the autobiography imagines an alternative reality where the career of one of England’s most celebrated footballers is cut short, mimicking the impact that online abuse has on many girls around the country.
“If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A” for V&A by Adam&EveDDB
The V&A and adam&eveDDB have launched a new campaign to showcase the incredible breadth of the V&A’s permanent collection of over 2.8 million objects, which tell a 5,000 year old story of creativity, spanning every creative discipline. “If you’re into it, it’s in the V&A” is designed to drive mass re-appraisal and tap into people’s niche passions –from punk to pottery, or stamps to streetwear – to remind people that whatever your interests, you’re bound to find something for you in the V&A.
'#TheFaceof10' for Dove by Ogilvy UK
The Dove campaign by Ogilvy UK has partnered with Drew Barrymore, along with creators, dermatologists, and self- esteem experts to help parents and caregivers navigate anti-ageing conversations with young girls. '#TheFaceof10' is a new global campaign that tackles young girls being exposed to adult skincare content. The exposure creates societal pressure for them to adopt unnecessary anti-ageing skincare regimens before they’ve even grown up. The anti-ageing skincare trend can foster premature appearance anxiety in young girls, which can negatively impact their self-esteem – now and in the future.
'Suhoor' for Uber Eats by Mother
Uber Eats has launched a campaign to help those observing Ramadan this year. The campaign will let users know that thousands of restaurants on the app are extending their opening times to be open for Suhoor. Throughout the month, Uber Eats will highlight some of its amazing Halal Restaurant partners with extended hours to offer Suhoor. Suhoor is a meal that’s eaten anytime after Iftar (the breaking of fast) and before Fajr (dawn). Often these meals will be consumed late at night, traditionally with limited food delivery options available.
'Gallery Of Hope' for Breast Cancer Now by BMB
Breast cancer research and support charity Breast Cancer Now has unveiled a campaign that highlights the true value of time for people living with incurable secondary breast cancer. Created by BMB for Breast Cancer Now, 'Gallery of Hope' was made in collaboration with people living with secondary breast cancer. The campaign aims to shine a light on the importance of continuing research, the one thing that can help those living with the disease reach the future moments they so want to see.
'Ready to Play?' for Decathlon by AMV BBDO
Decathlon, the third biggest sports company in the world, has relaunched its brand to reflect its transformation from French retailer to global sports brand, in partnership with global brand consultancy Wolff Olins. Following a collaboration over two years, the rebrand spans across strategy, design, internal culture and brand experience, and encompasses every Decathlon touchpoint: revitalising the visual identity, the product portfolio and the omnichannel experience.
‘Little Changes Change Everything’ for National Highways by FCB London
National Highways has unveiled a campaign to highlight the ways in which drivers can make their motorway trips safer and more enjoyable, simply by making a couple of small changes. In the first wave of a long-term campaign to encourage more considerate driving, this phase addresses two of the motorway driving behaviours that most road users complain about: close following and middle lane hogging. Many drivers are either unaware or don’t acknowledge the risks of these behaviours, engaging in them either out of habit or indifference and thereby contribute to an increased likelihood of congestion and collisions.