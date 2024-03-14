Work Of The Week

McCann London has launched a campaign entitled 'Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol', for Dettol - the hygiene brand owned by Reckitt - highlighting that any 750ml trigger bottle can become a bottle of Dettol with the brand's new refill range. Makes any bottle a bottle of Dettol shows consumers in a cheeky tone that any 750ml trigger bottle they have lying around the house can be turned into a bottle of Dettol and has been created to show that refilling does not have to be confusing. The campaign playfully depicts a solution to a real consumer convenience problem; uptake is low because there is a perceived ‘hassle’ barrier with 22 per cent of consumers referencing hassle as number one barrier outside of cost and distribution (Tesco Media and Insight Platform 2022).