Lollipop Mentoring CIC and The Marylebone Project partner to break down Advertising barriers

Lollipop Mentoring CIC - a program that supports Black women in the industry - and The Marylebone Project - a service for homeless women - are joining forces to welcome homeless women into the Industry.

The partnership aims to provide these women access to agencies and businesses that will conduct drop-in sessions and serve coffee and refreshments while giving a brief overview of marketing and advertising. Additionally, patrons will have access to Lollipop Mentoring's extensive network of senior mentors.

Many of the women at The Marylebone Project have fallen on hard times and lack career aspirations or knowledge of advertising. The partnership between Lollipop Mentoring and The Marylebone Project will help break down these barriers and offer patrons an opportunity to learn about the field of advertising and marketing.

"We believe that nobody should be excluded from opportunities, and we are thrilled to partner with The Lollipop Mentoring CIC to offer these women a chance to learn about the world of advertising and marketing," said Ruhamah Sonson from the Marylebone Project.

The partnership welcomes agencies that are interested in contributing to the cause to open their agency and share their resources. Lollipop Mentoring CIC and The Marylebone Project would love to get these women involved in work experience, as it is a no-brainer and a 'win win' scenario for both the patrons and agencies.

"We are excited to partner with The Marylebone Project to provide a platform for agencies to give back to society by sharing their expertise and knowledge. Everyone deserves a chance to succeed, and through this partnership, we aim to break down barriers and create opportunities for these women. By doing something which relatively takes minimal time and effort, agencies can make a significant impact in the lives of these patrons, who have fallen on hard times. We urge agencies to join us in this cause and contribute to making a positive change in society." said Maria McDowell, Founder of Lollipop Mentoring.