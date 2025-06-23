Ogilvy UK and Dove: The Partnership That Rewrote the Rules of Beauty

There is something profoundly moving about the way Dove continues to challenge the beauty industry’s toxic norms — not with stunts or slogans, but with long-term investment, cultural sensitivity, and deeply human storytelling.

Much has been written about the Dove and Ogilvy partnership — and rightly so. It’s one of those rare examples of what happens when a brand and its agency operate with shared values and a long view. The trust between them has allowed for creativity that doesn’t flinch from hard truths - delivering work that is often devastatingly powerful. Because the best Dove work is never about Dove. It’s about girls. Mothers. Teenagers. Women of every background, age, and shape. And always rooted in insight, research, and respect.

Meanwhile, Edelman won a bronze in Glass Lions for Dove 'Love Your Hair' campaign - a long-term brand strategy for Dove Hair that focuses on hair as a vital part of identity and self-esteem, and takes action to tackle hair-based discrimination, wherever it's found.

Other campaigns such as 'Evolution', 'Real Beauty Sketches', 'Courage Is Beautiful', 'As Early As Five', 'Reverse Selfie' and 'Cost of Beauty' haven’t just sparked conversation — they’ve created measurable, systemic change. The Dove self-esteem education programme has reached over 100 million young people across 150 countries.

The 67-year relationship between Dove and Ogilvy has been built on a shared vision to make beauty a source of confidence not anxiety for women and girls everywhere. This vision, and the work behind it, has kept Dove at the forefront of culture, tackling the enemies of self-esteem and building confidence.

What's more it has transformed Dove’s brand value from $1bn at the launch of 'Campaign for Real Beauty' to over $7bn today; turning a humble beauty bar into a superbrand that exists in 76 categories across beauty and personal care building self-esteem and transforming beauty for generations.

The collaboration between Dove and Ogilvy has produced some of the most awarded campaigns of the last decade. It is testament to the nature of the partnership that exists between the two - a partnership that others would probably love the chance to emulate.

Dove’s story is a masterclass in how purpose can be more than a PowerPoint slide. How long-term platforms beat short-term posturing. And how creativity, when done with care and integrity, can genuinely move culture forward.